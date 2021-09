FOTO Puma, obligată să-și ceară scuze față de fanii Borussiei Dortmund: Ce i-a scandalizat pe aceștia

#Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden on the criticism of Borussia #Dortmund's cup kit: "We regret the fans' anger and would like to apologise to them. We have really taken the feedback to heart and will take it into account for future jerseys - just as we have done in the past."



