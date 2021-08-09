Lionel Messi a plecat de la FC Barcelona: Cele mai interesante meme-uri care s-au viralizat pe net

Plecarea în lacrimi a lui Lionel Messi de la FC Barcelona a ținut capul de afiș pe agențiile de presă, iar reacțiile de după eveniment au fost dintre cele mai variate. Desigur, nu puteau lipsi de pe net atât de căutatele meme-uri.





Selecție a celor mai interesante meme-uri după plecarea lui Messi de la FC Barcelona





Sergio Aguero joining Barcelona to play with Lionel Messi and then Lionel Messi leaves pic.twitter.com/1DMNsP3IoO — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 5, 2021

When you had the money to buy Messi but you spent it on Jack Grealish and Harry Kane. pic.twitter.com/DXQH5MkwuI — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 5, 2021

BREAKING: Lionel Messi and #Arsenal have reached an agreement.



Both parties have agreed it's never happening. #afc pic.twitter.com/UcDSnD7M07 — Arsenal Harmony (@ArsenalHarmoni) August 6, 2021

Me watching Messi scoring a hat-trick against FC Barcelona in UCL pic.twitter.com/9fFaFbOM8h — Pradeep (@MahakalMessi) August 6, 2021