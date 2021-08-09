Español
Lionel Messi a plecat de la FC Barcelona: Cele mai interesante meme-uri care s-au viralizat pe net

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 9 august 2021, 14:05 Sport | Fotbal


Memeuri despre Lionel Messi(3)
Memeuri despre Lionel Messi(3)
Foto: Captura video
Plecarea în lacrimi a lui Lionel Messi de la FC Barcelona a ținut capul de afiș pe agențiile de presă, iar reacțiile de după eveniment au fost dintre cele mai variate. Desigur, nu puteau lipsi de pe net atât de căutatele meme-uri.

Selecție a celor mai interesante meme-uri după plecarea lui Messi de la FC Barcelona





















