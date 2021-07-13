Cel puțin 5.000 de persoane au intrat fără bilet la finala Euro 2020 de pe Stadionul Wembley

Reporterul independent AIPS Chris Williams a susţinut că, după ce a vorbit cu un manager de evenimente UEFA care a fost, duminică, la Stadionul Wembley, o evaluare iniţială arată că numărul de 60.000 de spectatori acceptat pentru ultimul act al Euro 2020 a fost depăşit cu 5.000, după ce porţile de acces au fost forţate de huligani.

Acest număr ar putea creşte cu uşurinţă după finalizarea unei investigaţii complete. S-a putut intra pe stadion prin porţi şi turnichete distruse şi în timpul meciului şi chiar în timpul prelungirilor.

Imaginile şi înregistrările video distribuite pe reţelele de socializare arată incidentele violente care au avut loc atât în exteriorul, cât şi în interiorul stadionului, în timp ce fanii fără bilete se îngrămădeau să pătrundă în arenă.

Forul european va sancţiona federaţia engleză pentru aceste incidente, potrivit News.ro.

Daily Mail scrie că aceste incidente ar putea afecta candidatura Angliei la organizarea Cupei Mondiale din 2030.

People trying to get into Wembley without tickets \uD83E\uDD26‍♂️ #ITA #ENG #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/2OUZl3AxxO

Wembley Stadium spokesperson on these security incidents: Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.#Euro2020Final #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Xd96NdWvOg