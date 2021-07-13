Cel puțin 5.000 de persoane au intrat fără bilet la finala Euro 2020 de pe Stadionul Wembley

Luni, poliţia britanică a anunţat că "un număr mic de fani fără bilet" a intrat pe arenă, iar administratorii Stadionului Wembley au negat iniţial că ar fi intrat vreo astfel de persoană.
People trying to get into Wembley without tickets \uD83E\uDD26♂️#ITA #ENG #Euro2020— betclever (@bet_clever) July 11, 2021
pic.twitter.com/2OUZl3AxxO
Wembley Stadium spokesperson on these security incidents: Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.#Euro2020Final #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Xd96NdWvOg— Comeback Kings \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9 (@ElijahKyama) July 11, 2021