Cel puțin 5.000 de persoane au intrat fără bilet la finala Euro 2020 de pe Stadionul Wembley

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 13 iulie 2021, 17:49 Sport | Fotbal


Foto: Captura Twitter
UEFA estimează la cel puţin 5.000 numărul persoanelor fără bilet care au pătruns pe Stadionul Wembley, la finala Euro 2020 dintre Anglia și Italia, informează dailymail.co.uk.

Luni, poliţia britanică a anunţat că "un număr mic de fani fără bilet" a intrat pe arenă, iar administratorii Stadionului Wembley au negat iniţial că ar fi intrat vreo astfel de persoană.

Reporterul independent AIPS Chris Williams a susţinut că, după ce a vorbit cu un manager de evenimente UEFA care a fost, duminică, la Stadionul Wembley, o evaluare iniţială arată că numărul de 60.000 de spectatori acceptat pentru ultimul act al Euro 2020 a fost depăşit cu 5.000, după ce porţile de acces au fost forţate de huligani.

Acest număr ar putea creşte cu uşurinţă după finalizarea unei investigaţii complete. S-a putut intra pe stadion prin porţi şi turnichete distruse şi în timpul meciului şi chiar în timpul prelungirilor.

Imaginile şi înregistrările video distribuite pe reţelele de socializare arată incidentele violente care au avut loc atât în exteriorul, cât şi în interiorul stadionului, în timp ce fanii fără bilete se îngrămădeau să pătrundă în arenă.

Forul european va sancţiona federaţia engleză pentru aceste incidente, potrivit News.ro.

Daily Mail scrie că aceste incidente ar putea afecta candidatura Angliei la organizarea Cupei Mondiale din 2030.








Cel puțin 5.000 de persoane au intrat fără bilet la finala Euro 2020 de pe Stadionul Wembley
