FOTO Banderola purtată de Manuel Neuer și reacția UEFA la adresa gestului

de L.V.A.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 21 iunie 2021, 11:03 Sport | Fotbal


Manuel Neuer
Manuel Neuer
Foto: UEFA/ Getty Images
Încă de la începutul Euro 2020, Manuel Neuer, portarul Germaniei, a purtat pe braț la meciuri o banderolă în culorile curcubeului, arătându-și astfel susținerea față de comunitatea LGBT. UEFA a deschis o anchetă în ceea ce privește gestul jucătorului.

La această ediţie a turneului final al Campionatului European, reprezentativa germană şi-a arătat sprijinul pentru cauza LGBT şi pentru lupta împotriva homofobiei, simbolizată în special de banderola de căpitan de echipă purtată de portarul Manuel Neuer.

O iniţiativă care face parte din "Luna mândriei" (eng. Pride Month), o lună de săbătorire a tuturor orientărilor sexuale şi a identităţilor de gen, potrivit Lequipe.

Acest gest nu a fost pe placul UEFA, care a deschis o anchetă, după cum a dezvăluit canalul ntv şi a fost confirmată de Federaţia Germană de Fotbal (DFB). Organismul european a pus în discuţie natura politică a acestei iniţiative.

În cele din urmă, UEFA a comunicat federaţiei germane rezultatul anchetei, iar aceasta din urmă a dezvălui că forul european a considerat "curcubeul un semn al echipei în favoarea diversităţii şi, prin urmare, gestul a fost făcut pentru o cauza bună". Prin urmare, DFB nu va primi nicio amendă pentru banderola lui Manuel Neuer, potrivit News.ro.









    Iar cu Ungaria stadionul va fi luminat "curcubeu" (Luni, 21 iunie 2021, 11:29)

    Ioan.Toma [utilizator]

    Allianz Arena din München ii va primi pe unguri asa cum se cuvine - cu ledurile formand un curcubeu de jur imprejurul stadionului: https://www.rnd.de/panorama/allianz-arena-in-regenbogenfarben-muenchner-wollen-em-stadion-leuchten-sehen-als-kritik-an-viktor-JQDV3W3GAHHAJXXZKCDYWFZGF4.html


