FOTO Banderola purtată de Manuel Neuer și reacția UEFA la adresa gestului

La această ediţie a turneului final al Campionatului European, reprezentativa germană şi-a arătat sprijinul pentru cauza LGBT şi pentru lupta împotriva homofobiei, simbolizată în special de banderola de căpitan de echipă purtată de portarul Manuel Neuer.



O iniţiativă care face parte din "Luna mândriei" (eng. Pride Month), o lună de săbătorire a tuturor orientărilor sexuale şi a identităţilor de gen, potrivit Lequipe.

UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain's armband worn by @Manuel_Neuer.



In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a 'good cause.' #EURO2020 #GER pic.twitter.com/HFiAAQ6F5D