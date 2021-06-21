FOTO Banderola purtată de Manuel Neuer și reacția UEFA la adresa gestului

Acest gest nu a fost pe placul UEFA, care a deschis o anchetă, după cum a dezvăluit canalul ntv şi a fost confirmată de Federaţia Germană de Fotbal (DFB). Organismul european a pus în discuţie natura politică a acestei iniţiative.
În cele din urmă, UEFA a comunicat federaţiei germane rezultatul anchetei, iar aceasta din urmă a dezvălui că forul european a considerat "curcubeul un semn al echipei în favoarea diversităţii şi, prin urmare, gestul a fost făcut pentru o cauza bună". Prin urmare, DFB nu va primi nicio amendă pentru banderola lui Manuel Neuer, potrivit News.ro.
UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain's armband worn by @Manuel_Neuer.— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 20, 2021
In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a 'good cause.' #EURO2020 #GER pic.twitter.com/HFiAAQ6F5D