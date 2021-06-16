Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Val de ironii pe net după ce Cristiano Ronaldo a provocat pagube de miliarde de dolari companiei Coca Cola - Cele mai interesante meme-uri

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 16 iunie 2021, 13:38 Sport | Fotbal


Cristiano Ronaldo si episodul Coca Cola
Cristiano Ronaldo si episodul Coca Cola
Foto: Captura Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo a oferit faza zilei de la Euro 2020 după ce a îndepărtat din fața sa două sticle de Coca Cola înainte de startul unei conferințe de presă.

Conform Marca, pierderile companiei americane au fost de aproximativ patru miliarde de dolari. Momentul a fost intens mediatizat pe net, iar un adevărat val de ironii a apărut după gestul lusitanului.
Meme-uri sugestive care circulă pe net după episodul Cristiano Ronaldo - Coca Cola:






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















3284 vizualizari

  • +2 (2 voturi)    
    Lol (Miercuri, 16 iunie 2021, 13:43)

    mitg [utilizator]

    Bine ca merge la kfc atunci.


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi
Pariuri

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
15:03 UE a aprobat reprimirea turiștilor americani, chiar și nevaccinați (surse)
14:46 Horia Tecău s-a calificat în sferturile probei de dublu de la Halle
14:44 Pilotul zborului Ryanair la bordul căreia se afla Roman Protasevici nu a avut alternative decât să aterizeze la Minsk / Dezvăluiri făcute de CEO-ul companiei aeriene
14:20 Ce spune Universitatea Titu Maiorescu despre perchezițiile privind vânzarea ilegală a unor apartamente din căminele universității
14:16 ​INTERVIU Marele maestru Gabriel Grecescu: Constantin Lupulescu și Bogdan Deac au urcat în clasamentul mondial, după Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021
13:40 Microsoft va prezenta Windows 11 pe 24 iunie. Ce va aduce nou sistemul de operare
13:38 CFR Cluj, adversară din Gibraltar sau Luxemburg dacă trece de primul tur preliminar al Champions League
13:38 Val de ironii pe net după ce Cristiano Ronaldo a provocat pagube de miliarde de dolari companiei Coca Cola - Cele mai interesante meme-uri
13:35 LIVEVIDEO Summit tensionat la Geneva Prima întâlnire între președinții Biden și Putin a început
13:34 Populația Bulgariei va scădea cu un sfert până în 2040 / Academia Bulgară afirmă că țara are cel mai rapid declin demografic din lume
13:26 Stațiile de război electronic au fost activate în Crimeea, înaintea summitului Biden-Putin -responsabil militar rus
13:13 Mediastandard.ro: Președintele cu grătarul, impasibilul sau lingușitorul? Predecesorii lui Joe Biden au avut relații diferite cu Putin
13:07 Rockerii de la Foo Fighters, acuzați de „segregaționism” după un concert doar pentru fanii vaccinați anti-Covid
13:03 Tragedia de la Spitalul Victor Babeș din București, unde trei oameni au murit după ce s-a oprit instalația de oxigen: Două persoane au fost reținute
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

9 lucruri pe care să NU le faci dacă ești în Grecia, în concediu. Sunt considerate insultătoare sau respingătoare
Decizie ANRE: Despăgubiri și pentru întreruperile de energie electrică de câteva secunde / În maxim 20 de minute, clienții care sună trebuie preluați de un operator
Prima reacție a lui Ludovic Orban după ce el a stat la tribuna VIP, iar Hagi și Gică Popescu la tribuna II, la meciul de pe Arena Națională
VIDEO Acțiunile Coca-Cola au scăzut cu 4 miliarde de dolari după ce Cristiano Ronaldo a îndepărtat două sticle din fața sa
O tânără de 23 de ani a fost ucisă de concubin în fața mamei și fiicei ei de 4 ani / Bărbatul a fugit, apoi s-a spânzurat în altă locuință - UPDATE
WP: Dezvăluirile unui interlop turc șochează Turcia. Eu am scris despre adevăr încă de acum șase ani
FOTO Drumul Expres DX12 Craiova - Pitești: Imagini la 360 de grade de pe tronsonul care ar putea fi gata anul acesta
Clotilde Armand propune rezilierea contractului cu Romprest. Costul anual al salubrizării pe kilometru pătrat în sectorul 1, de 14 ori mai mare decât la Oradea
Peste jumătate dintre consumatorii de gaze și energie electrică refuză schimbarea furnizorului
Fosta șefă a DIICOT Giorgiana Hosu se pensionează la 48 de ani / Hosu a demisionat după condamnarea soțului său


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania

Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2021 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne