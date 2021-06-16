VIDEO Faza zilei: Cu parașuta la meciul Franța vs Germania - A rănit doi oameni și a fost reținut de forțele de ordine

L’Equipe notează că activistul a rănit în cădere doi oameni care se aflau în apropierea băncii de rezerve a Franţei.
Eurosport.fr scrie că activistul a intenţionat pur şi simplu să aterizeze pe gazon şi să transmită un mesaj, însă lucrurile nu au mers aşa cum voia el.
A Greenpeace activist lands at Arena Munich with a parachute prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between France and Germany in Munich \uD83D\uDE02 pic.twitter.com/UBlvQgIvuo— EURO 2020 (@UEFA_Euro_2021) June 15, 2021
\uD83C\uDD98 To explain: The paraglider (with motor) flew into the arena without permission. Then he got caught in the cable of the hovering camera. The activist (Greenpeace) briefly lost control. Flew just above the heads of the fans on the lower tier and the players. Then crash-landed. https://t.co/0xhGeZqGLc— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 15, 2021