VIDEO Faza zilei: Cu parașuta la meciul Franța vs Germania - A rănit doi oameni și a fost reținut de forțele de ordine

​Un activist Greenpeace a aterizat cu paraşuta în incinta stadionului din Munchen, marţi seară, cu puţin înainte de startul partidei Franţa vs Germania, din grupa F a Campionatului European.

Potrivit imaginilor postate în social media, activistul a survolat mai întâi zona din faţa sectorului în care se află presa, după care a aterizat pe gazon.



L’Equipe notează că activistul a rănit în cădere doi oameni care se aflau în apropierea băncii de rezerve a Franţei.



Eurosport.fr scrie că activistul a intenţionat pur şi simplu să aterizeze pe gazon şi să transmită un mesaj, însă lucrurile nu au mers aşa cum voia el.



În momentul în care a ajuns deasupra arenei, motorul paraşutei s-a lovit de unul dintre cablurile suspendate. Din această cauză, paraşuta a devenit de necontrolat, ceea ce se poate vedea şi în imagini, informează News.ro.



Activistul a fost reţinut de forţele de ordine.



\uD83C\uDD98 To explain: The paraglider (with motor) flew into the arena without permission. Then he got caught in the cable of the hovering camera. The activist (Greenpeace) briefly lost control. Flew just above the heads of the fans on the lower tier and the players. Then crash-landed. https://t.co/0xhGeZqGLc