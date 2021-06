LiveBLOG Euro 2020 Țara Galilor vs Elveția 0-0 (Pauză)

⏸️ HALF-TIME ⏸️



\uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC77\uDB40\uDC6C\uDB40\uDC73\uDB40\uDC7F Sommer denies Moore in style...

\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDED Ward keeps out Schär's near-post flick



\uD83E\uDD14 Most likely to break deadlock?#EURO2020