CM 2022, preliminarii

Un titular al Germaniei va rata duelul cu România

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 23 martie 2021, 19:29 Sport | Fotbal


Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos
Foto: Twitter - DFB_Team_EN
Mijlocaşul german al echipei Real Madrid, Toni Kroos, a suferit o accidentare la muşchii adductori şi va rata meciurile echipei naţionale din preliminariile CM-2022, cu Islanda (joi), România (duminică) şi Macedonia de Nord (31 martie).

"Departamentul nostru medical l-a examinat şi l-a tratat intens pe Toni. El ar fi dorit să rămână cu noi. Având în vedere turneul final al Campionatului European din vară, am decis că o recuperare completă după această accidentare este acum o prioritate", a declarat antrenorul Joachim Low, potrivit site-ului federaţiei germane.

Kroos, 31 de ani, venise accidentat la echipa naţională a Germaniei. El se va întoarce în Spania şi va urma un tratament la echipa lui de club, scrie News.ro.

România întâlneşte, duminică, pe teren propriu, echipa Germaniei, în etapa a II-a a grupei J a preliminariilor Cupei Mondiale din Qatar.








ESRI

