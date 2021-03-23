Un titular al Germaniei va rata duelul cu România

Mijlocaşul german al echipei Real Madrid, Toni Kroos, a suferit o accidentare la muşchii adductori şi va rata meciurile echipei naţionale din preliminariile CM-2022, cu Islanda (joi), România (duminică) şi Macedonia de Nord (31 martie).

"Departamentul nostru medical l-a examinat şi l-a tratat intens pe Toni. El ar fi dorit să rămână cu noi. Având în vedere turneul final al Campionatului European din vară, am decis că o recuperare completă după această accidentare este acum o prioritate", a declarat antrenorul Joachim Low, potrivit site-ului federaţiei germane.

Kroos, 31 de ani, venise accidentat la echipa naţională a Germaniei. El se va întoarce în Spania şi va urma un tratament la echipa lui de club, scrie News.ro.

România întâlneşte, duminică, pe teren propriu, echipa Germaniei, în etapa a II-a a grupei J a preliminariilor Cupei Mondiale din Qatar.

Disappointed to not be able to help the team in the coming games - but looking forward to play in this great jersey in summer!!! #adidasFootball #CreatedWithAdidas @adidas_de @dfb_team pic.twitter.com/SuiOYCcde5