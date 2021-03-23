Un titular al Germaniei va rata duelul cu România

Citește și: CM 2022, preliminarii: Lotul cu care Germania va aborda meciul cu România
Disappointed to not be able to help the team in the coming games - but looking forward to play in this great jersey in summer!!! #adidasFootball #CreatedWithAdidas @adidas_de @dfb_team pic.twitter.com/SuiOYCcde5— Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) March 23, 2021
ℹ️ @ToniKroos has withdrawn from the international squad due to a persistent adductor issue. He will leave the team hotel to return to Spain.— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 23, 2021
Get well soon, Toni! \uD83D\uDE4F#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/p9w1eXA10o