​VIDEO Wolverhampton vs Tottenham 1-1 / Gazdele au egalat în minutul 86

Tottenham nu a reușit să profite de pasul greșit făcut de Liverpool. După ce "cormoranii" au remizat cu West Brom, scor 1-1, formația pregătită de Jose Mourinho a înregistrat același rezultat, duminică, împotriva echipei Wolverhampton.
Rezultatele înregistrate în etapa cu numărul 15:
Leicester vs Manchester United 2-2
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 3-0
Fulham vs Southampton 0-0
Arsenal vs Chelsea 3-1
Sheffield United vs Everton 0-1
Manchester City vs Newcastle 2-0
Leeds vs Burnley 1-0
West Ham vs Brighton 2-2
Liverpool vs West Brom 1-1
Wolves vs Tottenham 1-1.
Clasament Premier League:
1. Liverpool 32 puncte / 15 meciuri
2. Everton 29 / 15
3. Leicester 28 / 15
4. Manchester United 27 / 14
5. Tottenham 26 / 15
6. Manchester City 26 / 14 etc.