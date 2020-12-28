​VIDEO Wolverhampton vs Tottenham 1-1 / Gazdele au egalat în minutul 86

Premier League





Tanguy Ndombele a deschis scorul pentru Tottenham încă din secunda 57, însă Romain Saiss a egalat pentru gazde în minutul 86. Vezi aici un rezumat al partidei.

Leicester vs Manchester United 2-2

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 3-0

Fulham vs Southampton 0-0

Arsenal vs Chelsea 3-1

Sheffield United vs Everton 0-1

Manchester City vs Newcastle 2-0

Leeds vs Burnley 1-0

West Ham vs Brighton 2-2

Liverpool vs West Brom 1-1

Wolves vs Tottenham 1-1.





Clasament Premier League:





1. Liverpool 32 puncte / 15 meciuri

2. Everton 29 / 15

3. Leicester 28 / 15

4. Manchester United 27 / 14

5. Tottenham 26 / 15

6. Manchester City 26 / 14 etc.