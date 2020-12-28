Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii
Premier League

​VIDEO Wolverhampton vs Tottenham 1-1 / Gazdele au egalat în minutul 86

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Luni, 28 decembrie 2020, 8:39 Sport | Fotbal


Remiza intre Wolverhampton si Tottenham
Remiza intre Wolverhampton si Tottenham
Foto: Twitter - Tottenham Hotspur
​Tottenham nu a reușit să profite de pasul greșit făcut de Liverpool. După ce "cormoranii" au remizat cu West Brom, scor 1-1, formația pregătită de Jose Mourinho a înregistrat același rezultat, duminică, împotriva echipei Wolverhampton.

Tanguy Ndombele a deschis scorul pentru Tottenham încă din secunda 57, însă Romain Saiss a egalat pentru gazde în minutul 86. Vezi aici un rezumat al partidei.

Rezultatele înregistrate în etapa cu numărul 15:

Leicester vs Manchester United 2-2
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 3-0
Fulham vs Southampton 0-0
Arsenal vs Chelsea 3-1
Sheffield United vs Everton 0-1
Manchester City vs Newcastle 2-0
Leeds vs Burnley 1-0
West Ham vs Brighton 2-2
Liverpool vs West Brom 1-1
Wolves vs Tottenham 1-1.

Clasament Premier League:

1. Liverpool 32 puncte / 15 meciuri
2. Everton 29 / 15
3. Leicester 28 / 15
4. Manchester United 27 / 14
5. Tottenham 26 / 15
6. Manchester City 26 / 14 etc.








Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















328 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
9:23 Digisport: Gafa făcută de Ianis Hagi pe rețelele sociale: a șters postarea la scurt timp. Ce scrisese tânărul fotbalist
9:20 Atac armat la o sală de popice din SUA - trei persoane au fost ucise, alte trei sunt rănite
9:15 Patronatele și sindicatele solicită Guvernului și Parlamentului să NU grăbească adoptarea Planului National de Redresare și Reziliență
8:48 Circa 200 de turiști britanici au fugit din hotelurile elvețiene unde trebuiau să stea în carantină
8:39 ​VIDEO Wolverhampton vs Tottenham 1-1 / Gazdele au egalat în minutul 86
8:35 Fricile studenților de la facultățile economice în pandemie și cum au gestionat profesorii asta. Cum a fost în online
8:28 Un sfârșit de an cu accentuarea recrudescenței mortalității prin Covid-19
8:26 ​OFICIAL Roger Federer nu va participa la Australian Open
8:23 Livrarea vaccinului Sinovac în Turcia, amânată după un caz de COVID-19 în vama din Beijing
8:13 Campania de vaccinare anti-Covid a început cu întârziere în mai multe zone din Germania
7:14 ANM: Cod portocaliu de viscol și ninsoare în mai multe județe, în zonele montane/ CNAIR: Facem apel la șoferi să plece la drum doar dacă au mașinile echipate pentru condiții de iarnă
6:10 Înființarea comisiei pentru monitorizarea companiilor municipale, pe ordinea de zi a ședinței CGMB
6:05 SUA: Președintele Donald Trump a ratificat proiectul de lege privind noul plan de relansare economică
6:01 Business report: Un teleormănean și un clujean își caută job. Noile condiții de călătorie în UK. Ziua V în Europa. Cine cere “austeritate”? Amenzi usturătoare pentru cei care nu participă la Recensământ
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

AstraZeneca anunță că a găsit formula câștigătoare a vaccinului antiCovid-19, cu o eficacitate de 100%
Soarele artificial coreean a stabilit un nou record mondial / Au fost finalizate filmările pentru serialul „Stăpânul Inelelor” / „Flash Gordon” va avea un avertisment privind rasismul
Cod portocaliu de ninsori și viscol în 10 județe
Digi 24: Mihaela Bilic, despre miraculoasa „descoperire a anului 2020”: Este un aliment la îndemâna oricui și ajută la tratarea bolilor grave
​INTERVIU Mărturiile a 5 medici din 5 spitale din linia întâi care s-au vaccinat azi: E cel mai frumos cadou de Crăciun
Parchetul Militar Iași preia ancheta în scandalul jandarmului care a amenințat un polițist în trafic -VIDEO
TREI ÎNTREBĂRI. Partidul AUR, epidemiile și o istorie a științei
Digi24: Peste 150 de mașini, majoritatea scumpe, s-au poticnit la granița României. Aproape toți șoferii aveau aceeași explicație
Livrarea vaccinului antiCovid a fost întârziată în opt țări / Următoarea tranșă ajunge marți în România
Mesajul asistentei medicale care s-a vaccinat prima în România împotriva COVID: Oamenii să deschidă bine ochii și să se vaccineze pentru a scăpa de această greutate / Care este cazul care a impresionat-o cel mai mult


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne