​VIDEO Real Madrid, învinsă pentru a doua oară de Șahtior Donețk (2-0) / RB Salzburg, victorie în Rusia (3-1 vs Lokomotiv Moscova)

Pentru Șahtior au înscris Dentinho '57 și Solomon '82. Vezi aici cele două reușite.
Clasament:
2. Șahtior (5-12) 7 / 5
3. Real Madrid (9-9) 7 / 5
4. Inter Milano (4-7) 2 / 4
Clasament:
1. Bayern Munchen (15-4) 12 / 4
2. Atletico (4-7) 5 / 4
3. Salzburg (10-15) 4 / 5
4. Lokomotiv (5-8) 3 / 5
