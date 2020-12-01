​VIDEO Real Madrid, învinsă pentru a doua oară de Șahtior Donețk (2-0) / RB Salzburg, victorie în Rusia (3-1 vs Lokomotiv Moscova)

Partida a fost arbitrată de o brigadă din Româna, condusă de Ovidiu Haţegan.

În celălalt meci al grupei, se vor întâlni, de la ora 22:00, Borussia Monchengladbach şi Inter Milano, în Germania, potrivit News.ro.

1. Monchengladbach (14-4 golaveraj) 8 puncte / 4 meciuri

2. Șahtior (5-12) 7 / 5

3. Real Madrid (9-9) 7 / 5

4. Inter Milano (4-7) 2 / 4





În Grupa A, RB Salzburg a învins, în deplasare, echipa Lokomotiv Moscova, scor 3-1.

De la ora 22:00, se joacă Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munchen.

