Champions League

​VIDEO Real Madrid, învinsă pentru a doua oară de Șahtior Donețk (2-0) / RB Salzburg, victorie în Rusia (3-1 vs Lokomotiv Moscova)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 1 decembrie 2020, 22:03 Sport | Fotbal


UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Foto: Facebook
​Şahtior Doneţk s-a impus, marţi, pe teren propriu, cu scorul de 2-0, împotriva echipei Real Madrid, în etapa a cincea a Grupei B din Champions League. Ucrainenii au câştigat în faţa madrilenilor şi în tur, cu 3-2.

Pentru Șahtior au înscris Dentinho '57 și Solomon '82. Vezi aici cele două reușite.

Partida a fost arbitrată de o brigadă din Româna, condusă de Ovidiu Haţegan.

În celălalt meci al grupei, se vor întâlni, de la ora 22:00, Borussia Monchengladbach şi Inter Milano, în Germania, potrivit News.ro.

Clasament:

1. Monchengladbach (14-4 golaveraj) 8 puncte / 4 meciuri
2. Șahtior (5-12) 7 / 5
3. Real Madrid (9-9) 7 / 5
4. Inter Milano (4-7) 2 / 4

În Grupa A, RB Salzburg a învins, în deplasare, echipa Lokomotiv Moscova, scor 3-1.

Au marcat Miranchuk '79-p / Mergim Berisha '28 şi '41, Adeyemi '81. Aici poți vedea cele patru goluri.

De la ora 22:00, se joacă Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munchen.

Clasament:

1. Bayern Munchen (15-4) 12 / 4
2. Atletico (4-7) 5 / 4
3. Salzburg (10-15) 4 / 5
4. Lokomotiv (5-8) 3 / 5







