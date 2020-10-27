Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Cum este ironizat Tătărușanu după remiza cu AS Roma - Imaginile care au devenit virale

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 27 octombrie 2020, 9:23 Sport | Fotbal


Ciprian Tatarusanu
Ciprian Tatarusanu
Foto: Jonathan Moscrop / PA Images / Profimedia
Fanii Milanului nu sunt tocmai fericiți după remiza cu AS Roma (3-3), iar Ciprian Tătărușanu a intrat în colimatorul acestora după o evoluție mai puțin reușită contra romanilor. Netul s-a umplut de ironii la adresa internaționalului român, unele dintre acestea devenind virale.

Ibrahimovic (2, 47), Saelemaekers (47) / Dzeko (14), Veretout (71), Kumbulla (84)

Clasament:

1 AC Milan 13 puncte
2 Napoli 11 (14-5)
3 Sassuolo 11 (16-9)
4 Inter 10
5 Juventus 9 etc.

Tătărușanu atunci când ajunge acasă după meciul cu Roma:
Evoluția lui Tătărușanu contra Romei: Tătărușanu, în fața lui Ibrahimovic după remiza cu AS Roma: Fanii Milanului atunci când mingea ajunge la Tătărușanu:






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















2297 vizualizari

  • +1 (1 vot)    
    au dreptate italineii (Marţi, 27 octombrie 2020, 9:50)

    bancher [utilizator]

    A gafat mai rau decat la nationala.


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
10:38 Champions League: Programul meciurilor și al televizărilor zilei de marți
10:27 Europe Talks: Zeit Online, HotNews.ro și publicații din alte 15 țări europene lansează un program de dialog între cititorii care se poziționează complet diferit pe teme sensibile
10:12 Update - Moș Crăciun vine mai devreme anul acesta și trece și pe la ANAF
10:10 Adrian Iencsi, dat afară de la Rapid - Cine este noul antrenor al giuleștenilor
10:04 Sănătatea în vremea lui Barbu Lăutaru
9:59 Alegeri SUA 2020. Baconschi: „Sunt pro-life, dar nu pot fi de acord cu interzicerea legală a avortului pentru că asta ne întoarce la politicile sinistre ale comunismului”
9:57 Criza de la FC Barcelona - Președintele Bartomeu nu vede niciun motiv să demisioneze
9:55 Un bărbat din Maramureș, pe lista celor mai periculoși agresori sexuali din 19 state europene
9:54 VIDEO INTERVIU Luminița Tzakis - director vânzări, Crama Oprișor: "Nu toate restaurantele au înțeles că vânzarea vinului cu un adaos mai mare de 100% trimite un semnal negativ către consumatori"
9:53 ”Decizie jalnică” Ucraina, criticată dur de Ungaria
9:41 Inspecțiile fiscale: Prețurile de transfer, un punct de maxim interes
9:37 Sute de mii de români spun adio contoarelor clasice și primesc unele inteligente pentru a-și eficientiza consumul de energie electrică
9:26 Modernizarea și extinderea rețelei de distribuție și îmbunătățirea experienței de client, priorități pentru Distrigaz Sud Rețele
9:23 VIDEO Cum este ironizat Tătărușanu după remiza cu AS Roma - Imaginile care au devenit virale
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Terminați cu dezinfectarea cumpărăturilor și concentrați-vă pe riscurile mai mari, spun experții în transmiterea coronavirusului
În ce condiții poate fi dată jos masca, în spațiile deschise/ Este permisă înlăturarea măștii pentru fumat sau jogging - UPDATE
AstraZeneca: Vaccinul anticoronavirus funcționează și la vârstnici și provoacă mai puține reacții adverse decât la tineri
Nicușor Dan a fost validat de instanță la Primăria Capitalei, la o lună de la alegerile locale / USR: Firea trebuie să plece! - UPDATE
Die Welt: Gripă sau coronavirus? Vă veți putea da seama
FOTO "Bud Bundy", la 46 de ani: Poveste de viață cu marijuana, arest, divorț și o parteneră superbă în prezent
Coronavirus în România: Alte 2.844 de îmbolnăviri noi, în urma a doar 8.709 teste. Bilanțul a ajuns la 212.492/ Alte 79 de decese, 823 de pacienți la ATI
Digi24: Fiul sultanului din Brunei, unul dintre cei mai bogați oameni din lume, a murit la 38 de ani
Lista țărilor din "zona galbenă" / Cei care vin în România din aceste state intră în carantină
Prima reacție a lui Nicușor Dan după ce instanța i-a validat mandatul: În această săptămână, voi putea prelua oficial funcția


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne