VIDEO Aston Villa vs Leeds 0-3 / Patrick Bamford, hat-trick pentru echipa lui Marcelo Bielsa

Vezi aici rezumatul partidei dintre Aston Villa și Leeds United.
Clasament:
1. Everton 5 meciuri (14-7 golaveraj) 13 puncte
2. Aston Villa 5 (12-5) 12
3. Leeds 6 (12-9) 10
4. Liverpool 5 (13-13) 10
5. Leicester 5 (12-8) 9
6. Arsenal 5 (8-6) 9 etc.
Mai au loc în această etapă din Premier League:
West Ham vs Manchester City
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Sheffield United
Southampton vs Everton
Wolverhampton vs Newcastle
Arsenal vs Leicester
Brighton vs West Brom
Burnley vs Tottenham.