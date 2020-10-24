Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii
Premier League

VIDEO Aston Villa vs Leeds 0-3 / Patrick Bamford, hat-trick pentru echipa lui Marcelo Bielsa

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 24 octombrie 2020, 9:13 Sport | Fotbal


Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)
Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)
Foto: Twitter - Leeds United
Nou-promovata Leeds United a pus capăt debutului perfect de sezon al celor de la Aston Villa. Formația antrenată de Marcelo Bielsa s-a impus, scor 3-0, în deplasare, și le-a ruinat "leilor" șansa de a urca pe prima poziție în clasamentul din Premier League.

Villa a câștigat primele patru meciuri pentru prima oară după 90 de ani, însă Patrick Bamford a oprit această serie cu un hat-trick ('55, '67, '74) și a dus-o pe Leeds pe poziția a treia în ierarhie.

Vezi aici rezumatul partidei dintre Aston Villa și Leeds United.

Clasament:

1. Everton 5 meciuri (14-7 golaveraj) 13 puncte
2. Aston Villa 5 (12-5) 12
3. Leeds 6 (12-9) 10
4. Liverpool 5 (13-13) 10
5. Leicester 5 (12-8) 9
6. Arsenal 5 (8-6) 9 etc.

Mai au loc în această etapă din Premier League:

West Ham vs Manchester City
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Sheffield United
Southampton vs Everton
Wolverhampton vs Newcastle
Arsenal vs Leicester
Brighton vs West Brom
Burnley vs Tottenham.








Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















353 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
10:02 Coronavirus în lume: Macron este pesimist și spune că bătălia va continua până cel puțin vara viitoare / SUA au înregistrat un nou record zilnic
10:01 VIDEO - ANALIZĂ Primăria Capitalei a dat aviz de defrișare în ultimii 4 ani pentru aproape 30.000 de arbori și a aprobat toaletarea a încă aproape 100.000 de arbori / Ecocivica susține că se taie ilegal încă 10.000 de arbori/an doar de pe domeniul public
9:33 ​REVIEW Fitbit Sense - Scump, dar sofisticat și plin de senzori
9:21 Președintele Poloniei, Adrzej Duda, infectat cu Covid-19
9:13 VIDEO Aston Villa vs Leeds 0-3 / Patrick Bamford, hat-trick pentru echipa lui Marcelo Bielsa
9:07 UE și SUA au lansat o inițiativă de colaborare bilaterală privind problemele legate de China
8:55 În noaptea de sâmbătă/duminică dăm ceasurile înapoi cu o oră. ​România revine la ora oficială Timpul Legal Român (UTC +2 h)
8:54 VIDEO WTA Ostrava: Aryna Sabalenka, în semifinale după o revenire de senzație: "Aș spune că de fapt a fost 0-10"
8:53 Reziliența informațională lângă frontierele estice ale UE
8:48 Ministrul de externe sloven, diagnosticat cu Covid-19
8:31 Orban, întrebat despre un eventual lockdown: Obiectivul nostru este ca oamenii să ducă o viață cât mai normală și economia să funcționeze
8:31 ​VIDEO Vlad Chiricheș, gol superb pentru Sassuolo (3-3 vs Torino)
8:21 Fregata Regina Maria pleacă în cea de-a treia misiune NATO din acest an
8:20 Moody’s nu a luat o decizie privind ratingul României
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Coronavirus în România: A fost depășit pragul de 5.000 de noi îmbolnăviri / Bilanțul a trecut de 200.000 / Alte 82 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore, un nou record la ATI - 782 de pacienți
Primarul Timișoarei Dominic Fritz nu-și poate prelua mandatul. Validarea sa a fost atacată în justiție
Atac al unui proeminent cardinal catolic la papa Francisc: „Sunt loial papei, dar el nu este mai presus de cuvântul lui Dumnezeu”
Ce faci dacă ai o formă ușoară de COVID sau ești asimptomatic: OUG ce prevede că acești pacienți nu vor mai fi internați în spital, explicată în 5 pași simpli
Softronic Craiova a semnat un contract pentru a livra 100 de locomotive în Suedia
Ce șanse mai sunt să fie amânate alegerile parlamentare din 6 decembrie / De ce a trimis Iohannis înapoi în Parlament legea PSD
Un bărbat cu coronavirus din Mediaș a murit așteptând un pat de terapie intensivă / Director DSP: Nu este Terapie Intensivă pentru COVID în spitalul municipal, iar toate locurile ATI din Ardeal sunt ocupate
Coronavirus: Evoluția epidemiologică din România și din alte 22 state UE provoacă ”profundă îngrijorare”
​​INTERVIU Managerul spitalului COVID din Timișoara: Pandemia poate dura 5-6 ani, nu putem să ne închidem în casă. Trebuie să învățăm să trăim cu acest virus, să fim responsabili și să nu ne batem joc unul de munca celuilalt
Cazul profesorului francez decapitat: O studentă a fost condamnată pentru că a scris că Samuel Paty ”merita” să moară


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne