VIDEO Aston Villa vs Leeds 0-3 / Patrick Bamford, hat-trick pentru echipa lui Marcelo Bielsa

Premier League

Nou-promovata Leeds United a pus capăt debutului perfect de sezon al celor de la Aston Villa. Formația antrenată de Marcelo Bielsa s-a impus, scor 3-0, în deplasare, și le-a ruinat "leilor" șansa de a urca pe prima poziție în clasamentul din Premier League.





Villa a câștigat primele patru meciuri pentru prima oară după 90 de ani, însă Patrick Bamford a oprit această serie cu un hat-trick ('55, '67, '74) și a dus-o pe Leeds pe poziția a treia în ierarhie.

1. Everton 5 meciuri (14-7 golaveraj) 13 puncte2. Aston Villa 5 (12-5) 123. Leeds 6 (12-9) 104. Liverpool 5 (13-13) 105. Leicester 5 (12-8) 96. Arsenal 5 (8-6) 9 etc.West Ham vs Manchester CityFulham vs Crystal PalaceManchester United vs ChelseaLiverpool vs Sheffield UnitedSouthampton vs EvertonWolverhampton vs NewcastleArsenal vs LeicesterBrighton vs West BromBurnley vs Tottenham.