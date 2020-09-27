Español
VIDEO Alexandru Mitriță a înscris cel mai rapid gol din istoria echipei sale - "Dublă" pentru român

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 27 septembrie 2020, 8:39 Sport | Fotbal


Alexandru Mitrita
Alexandru Mitrita
Foto: Twitter - New York City FC
A avut nevoie de un an pentru a înscrie din nou în MLS, însă atunci când a făcut-o a intrat în istorie: Alexandru Mitriță a marcat cel mai rapid gol al echipei New York City FC. Românul a fost omul partidei cu Cincinnati, scor 4-0, în care a punctat de două ori.

Mitriță a înscris în secunda 30 și în minutul 43. El s-a aflat pe teren până în minutul 86.

Celelalte goluri au fost marcate de Tinnerholm ‘25 şi Medina ’88.







    de ce? (Duminică, 27 septembrie 2020, 12:33)

    @Dem [utilizator]

    isi baga oare degetu mare in gura Mitrita dupa ce marcheaza? ce semnificatie are? e neigienic mai ales pe Covidu asta.


