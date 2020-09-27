VIDEO Alexandru Mitriță a înscris cel mai rapid gol din istoria echipei sale - "Dublă" pentru român

Mitriță a înscris în secunda 30 și în minutul 43. El s-a aflat pe teren până în minutul 86.
Celelalte goluri au fost marcate de Tinnerholm ‘25 şi Medina ’88.
Hope you weren't late tuning in to tonight's match...— New York City FC (@NYCFC) September 26, 2020
30 seconds in from Alexandru Mitriță ⚡️\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDCA8 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/Bnd45c4sJF
MITRIGOL with the first-half brace \uD83D\uDD25 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/fiqq1DECw3— New York City FC (@NYCFC) September 27, 2020
30 - Alexandru Mitrita's goal after 30 seconds was the fastest in @NYCFC's history and the fastest in @MLS since Allan Cruz (28 seconds) for Cincinnati vs Montreal on 9/14/19. Bolt. pic.twitter.com/YEpw6Vnn4F— OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) September 26, 2020