VIDEO Imaginile zilei: Luis Suarez plânge ca un copil la despărțirea de FC Barcelona

@luissuarez9: "I'm leaving proud and satisfied, I'm a culer forever." . "I have nothing prepared for today. I can only thank the club for trusting me when I first joined, knowing where I came from and the mistake I made." . "I'm very proud of everything I've done here. It's difficult for me to leave. It's an end of an era, one I'm very proud of." . "Coming here was a dream come true. I never imagined I'd achieve the numbers and stats that I have, I only dreamed of Barça in the Playstation. I'm leaving proud and satisfied after these six years." . "I want to say thank you to all the fans who have supported me during my time here." . "I leave many friends here. It's not just a player who is leaving, a human being who has feelings is leaving." . "Messi? Everyone knows that we have a good friendship. When you first arrive at Barça, they tell you 'be careful of Leo, he's different'. Many things were made up. He knows what I think of the situation and I know what he thinks. We are old enough. He felt strange because I'm going to a rival team, but nothing will change our relationship." . "Why did you leave? The club needed changes and the coach didn't count on me. Now I want to show that I can continue to perform at a high level." . "I'm joining Atlético with a lot of excitement, but I still haven't thought about what it will be like to face Barça. It hasn't fully processed yet." . "Griezmann and Godín? Yes, I spoke to them before joining Atlético."