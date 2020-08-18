FOTO Protest inedit împotriva corupției din fotbal - Imaginile care s-au viralizat: Două echipe din Germania au renunțat la îmbrăcăminte

View this post on Instagram

"The football system is sick, that's why we all get naked". ⚽️\uD83D\uDE33 Players from two football teams in Germany left their kit at home in a stand against commercialisation in football. The match, organised by artist Gerrit Starczewski at Stimberg Stadium on the Ruhr, saw the men of all shapes and sizes take to the pitch wearing nothing but football boots, coloured socks and shirt numbers painted on their backs. Starczewski said he wanted to protest the lack of authenticity in modern-day football with his "naked actions". "I want to set an example of naturalness against the... influence of social media and false ideals of beauty" he told sports magazine 11Freunde. Thankfully, nobody kicked the wrong ball... (\uD83D\uDCF8Getty Images). #Football #BodyImage #Germany #Diversity #SocialMedia #BBCNews