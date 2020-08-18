Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO Protest inedit împotriva corupției din fotbal - Imaginile care s-au viralizat: Două echipe din Germania au renunțat la îmbrăcăminte

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 18 august 2020, 10:49 Sport | Fotbal


Fotbal fara inhibitii
Fotbal fara inhibitii
Foto: Captura Instagram
Corupția din fotbal ar fi atins cote inimaginabile, iar artistul Gerrit Starczewski a încercat să tragă un semnal de alarmă în acest sens. Astfel, două echipe de fotbal din Germania (Renania de Nord-Westfalia) au jucat un meci de fotbal inedit: cu jucătorii dezbrăcați.

Protestul a avut loc pe "Stimberg Stadium", iar imaginile vorbesc de la sine.

"Am dorit să dăm un exemplu de naturalețe împotriva influenței nefaste pe care o au comercializare excesivă și falsele idealuri ale frumuseții", a precizat Starczewski.

Singurele accesorii folosite au fost jambierele și încălțămintea sport. Numele jucătorilor au fost pictate manual pe spate.

Jurnaliștii de la BBC încheie relatarea cu o glumă: "din fericire, nimeni nu a lovit mingea greșită".


View this post on Instagram

"The football system is sick, that's why we all get naked". ⚽️\uD83D\uDE33 Players from two football teams in Germany left their kit at home in a stand against commercialisation in football. The match, organised by artist Gerrit Starczewski at Stimberg Stadium on the Ruhr, saw the men of all shapes and sizes take to the pitch wearing nothing but football boots, coloured socks and shirt numbers painted on their backs. Starczewski said he wanted to protest the lack of authenticity in modern-day football with his "naked actions". "I want to set an example of naturalness against the... influence of social media and false ideals of beauty" he told sports magazine 11Freunde. Thankfully, nobody kicked the wrong ball... (\uD83D\uDCF8Getty Images). #Football #BodyImage #Germany #Diversity #SocialMedia #BBCNews

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on







Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















79 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
10:58 VIDEO „Pleacă!”: Protestele din Belarus au continuat și luni seara
10:53 Varianta D614G a coronavirusului, prezentă în Europa și America de Nord, este de 10 ori mai infecțioasă. Există însă și o veste bună
10:51 Iohannis, ședință cu Orban și cu o parte a miniștrilor, de la ora 15.00
10:49 FOTO Protest inedit împotriva corupției din fotbal - Imaginile care s-au viralizat: Două echipe din Germania au renunțat la îmbrăcăminte
10:47 Data fixată de Curtea Constituțională pentru a tranșa disputa pe legea prin care data alegerilor parlamentare este stabilită chiar de Parlament
10:31 Whistleblowing. Noi obligații legale impuse companiilor pentru asigurarea unui mediu de business sănătos
10:30 Digisport: S-a aflat orașul, dar nu și echipa! Ultimele detalii despre transferul lui Messi + fanii Barcelonei au cedat nervos. VIDEO
10:24 Avertizări de ploi torențiale și vijelii, până miercuri la prânz. HĂRȚILE cu județele afectate
10:11 Digi24: Drama unei paciente COVID care și-a pierdut soțul: „A venit mai bine decât mine, fără febră. Parcă a explodat virusul în el”
10:09 VIDEO INTERVIU Gabriel Roceanu: "Nu vă sfătuiesc să cumpărați o sticlă cu vin mai ieftină de 8-10 lei, preț de raft"
9:54 Și Oracle intră în cursa pentru a cumpăra o parte dintre operațiunile TikTok - surse
9:48 Simona Halep nu va lua parte la cea mai ciudată ediție de la US Open - Motivul pentru care turneul va intra în istorie
9:42 Ministrul Sănătății: Elevii din clasele mici ar trebui să poarte masca la școală în mod obligatoriu
9:42 Atac cu rachete asupra principalului cartier diplomatic din Kabul
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Omul care a donat statului român singurele aparate de recoltare de plasmă din țară denunță "cele 5 aberații" din metodologia de colectare a plasmei: Donatorul trebuie să își facă teste medicale pe cheltuiala proprie
​VIDEO Belarus: Lukașenko anunță un nou scrutin prezidențial după adoptarea unei noi constituții / Anterior se declarase dispus să renunțe la putere după un referendum
Coronavirus în România: 733 de noi cazuri raportate în ultimele 24 de ore, după prelucrarea a doar 6.390 de teste. Bilanțul atinge 71.194
Salariul minim și politica salarială vor fi stabilite pe baza coșului minim de consum pentru un trai decent. De la numărul de role de hârtie igienică, la cel al tunsorilor
DOCUMENT Coronavirus în România: Autoritățile au extins lista județelor unde este restricționat programul teraselor și al cluburilor / Carantină pentru 6 regiuni din Spania / Lista actualizată a statelor cu risc epidemiologic ridicat
Ciolacu: Am depus moțiunea de cenzură împotriva celui mai dezastruos guvern din ultimii 30 de ani / Avem o propunere de premier, nu e membru PSD - UPDATE
VIDEO Lista Gabrielei Firea pentru Consiliul General București: Petre Roman, Mitică Dragomir, Anghel Iordănescu
Proteste Belarus „Nu sunt un sfânt”: Lukașenko se declară dispus să renunțe la putere după un referendum
VIDEO Sharon Stone, mesaj pentru cei care nu poartă mască după ce sora ei mai mică a fost diagnosticată cu Covid-19
"Lumânări, Paracetamol și iconițe în loc de plasmă". Cum dă România cu piciorul unuia dintre cele mai eficiente tratamente anti-COVID


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne