​Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton, câștigător la Silverstone / Britanicul a făcut pană în ultimul tur

Pentru britanic este al şaptelea succes la Silverstone şi al treilea consecutiv din actualul sezon de F1.
Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix with a puncture
Valtteri Bottas drops from P2 to P11 with two laps to go
After an absolutely crazy final two laps, confirmation of Lewis Hamilton's seventh win at Silverstone
