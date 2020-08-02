​Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton, câștigător la Silverstone / Britanicul a făcut pană în ultimul tur

Britanicul Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a câştigat, duminică, pe circuitul de la Silverstone, Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii, a patra etapă a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1. Podiumul a fost completat de Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) și de Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

Hamilton a făcut pană în ultimul tur al cursei, însă Verstappen nu a reușit să îl prindă din urmă. Valtteri Bottas, aflat pe poziția secundă până în turul 50, a terminat pe locul 11, în timp ce Sainz a căzut de pe locul 4 pe 13 în ultimul tur.

Marele Premiu al Marii Britanii, clasament:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

5. Lando Norris (McLaren)

6. Esteban Ocon (Renault)

7. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

8. Alexander Albon (Red Bull Racing)

9. Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

10. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).

Etapa următoare, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, se va desfăşura în 9 august, tot la Silverstone.

