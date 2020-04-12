Español
Peter Bonetti, fost portar al lui Chelsea, a murit la 78 de ani

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 12 aprilie 2020, 18:45 Sport | Fotbal


Peter Bletti
Peter Bletti
Foto: Captura Twitter
​Chelsea a anunțat pe contul oficial de Twitter moartea fostului său portar Peter Bonetti, după o luptă îndelungată cu boala. Fostul internațional englez a bifat 729 de partide între buturile "albaștilor", informează AFP.

"Toată familia de la Chelsea este profund întristată de moartea fostului nostru portar Peter Bonetti. Figură strălucitoare care a bifat 729 de partide în tricoul nostru", a precizat Chelsea pe pagina de Twitter.

Poreclit "pisica" pentru agilitatea pe care o arăta între buturi, Bonetti a fost un adevărat stâlp al echipei între 1960 și 1970, perioadă în care a cucerit o Cupă a Ligii (1965), FA Cup (1970) și Cupa Cupelor (1971).

Se află pe locul doi în clasamentul jucătorilor cu cele mai multe selecții din istoria lui Chelsea, după Ron Harris (795).

A făcut parte din echipa Angliei care a cucerit titlul mondial din 1966, dar fără să joace măcar o partidă pentru britanici (a fost rezerva legendarului Gordon Banks).






728 vizualizari


