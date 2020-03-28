Coronavirus: Millenium Stadium din Cardiff se transformă în spital

Astfel, această arenă va putea ajuta la crearea a numai puţin de 2000 de paturi.
"Este un privilegiu să ne putem oferi serviciile, instalaţiile şi un număr important de personal operaţional, pentru a ajuta în această perioadă de urgenţă naţională", a declarat Martyn Phillips, directorul general al Welsh Rugby Union.
Principality Stadium turns field hospital with up to 2,000 beds as @WelshRugbyUnion works with @CV_UHB @cardiffcouncil @WelshGovernment @CAV_LenRichards— Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) March 27, 2020
'It's a privilege to offer our services and facilities at this time of national emergency' CEO Phillipshttps://t.co/2EohQkHVWb pic.twitter.com/1okpexOvNs
“We have made the entire @principalitysta available to be used based on NHS requirements...and made advanced plans to transform relevant spaces into fully functional hospital environments..." https://t.co/MqFIAO9GZl— Welsh Rugby Union \uD83C\uDFC9 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 27, 2020