Coronavirus: Millenium Stadium din Cardiff se transformă în spital

Principality Stadium turns field hospital with up to 2,000 beds as @WelshRugbyUnion works with @CV_UHB @cardiffcouncil @WelshGovernment @CAV_LenRichards

'It's a privilege to offer our services and facilities at this time of national emergency' CEO Phillipshttps://t.co/2EohQkHVWb pic.twitter.com/1okpexOvNs