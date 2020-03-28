Español
Coronavirus: Millenium Stadium din Cardiff se transformă în spital

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 28 martie 2020, 11:35


Millenium Stadium din Cardiff
Millenium Stadium din Cardiff
Foto: Twitter
Millenium Stadium din Cardiff, unde joacă naţionala de rugby a Ţării Galilor, va fi transformat în spital temporar pentru a ajuta la lupta împotriva coronavirusului, scrie News.ro.

Astfel, această arenă va putea ajuta la crearea a numai puţin de 2000 de paturi.

"Este un privilegiu să ne putem oferi serviciile, instalaţiile şi un număr important de personal operaţional, pentru a ajuta în această perioadă de urgenţă naţională", a declarat Martyn Phillips, directorul general al Welsh Rugby Union.


ESRI

