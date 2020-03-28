Español
Omagiul adus de stadionul Wembley în ziua în care ar fi trebuit să se dispute amicalul Anglia vs Italia

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 28 martie 2020, 9:38 Sport | Fotbal


Stadionul Wembley, omagiu pentru Italia
Stadionul Wembley, omagiu pentru Italia
Foto: Twitter - Wembley Stadium
Vineri ar fi trebuit să aibă loc pe stadionul Wembley un amical între naționalele de fotbal ale Angliei și Italiei, dar întâlnirea a fost anulată din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus. Britanicii s-au gândit să aducă un omagiu Italiei, țară grav afectată, prin intermediul arenei din Londra.

"'Deşi nu v-am putut primi pe Wembley în această seară, suntem alături de voi. Aceasta este o bătălie pe care trebuie să o înfruntăm împreună, uniţi", este mesajul transmis pe Twitter.

În semn de omagiu pentru Italia, țară în care s-au înregistrat peste 9.000 de decese din cauza coronavirusului, stadionul Wembley a fost luminat în culorile drapelului italian: verde, alb și roșu. "Suntem separați, dar suntem împreună. Forza Italia", a fost mesajul afișat pe arena din Londra.

Federația Italiană de Fotbal a răspuns pe Twitter, mulțumindu-le britanicilor: "Bine spus, Anglia, mulțumim. Vom câștiga acest meci împreună".


