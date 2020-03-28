Omagiul adus de stadionul Wembley în ziua în care ar fi trebuit să se dispute amicalul Anglia vs Italia

"'Deşi nu v-am putut primi pe Wembley în această seară, suntem alături de voi. Aceasta este o bătălie pe care trebuie să o înfruntăm împreună, uniţi", este mesajul transmis pe Twitter.



În semn de omagiu pentru Italia, țară în care s-au înregistrat peste 9.000 de decese din cauza coronavirusului, stadionul Wembley a fost luminat în culorile drapelului italian: verde, alb și roșu. "Suntem separați, dar suntem împreună. Forza Italia", a fost mesajul afișat pe arena din Londra.



Federația Italiană de Fotbal a răspuns pe Twitter, mulțumindu-le britanicilor: "Bine spus, Anglia, mulțumim. Vom câștiga acest meci împreună".



Although we couldn't welcome you to Wembley tonight, we are with you @azzurri.



This is a battle that must be faced together, with unity. #StayHomeSaveLives. pic.twitter.com/j9YMpdMRDn