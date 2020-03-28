Omagiul adus de stadionul Wembley în ziua în care ar fi trebuit să se dispute amicalul Anglia vs Italia

În semn de omagiu pentru Italia, țară în care s-au înregistrat peste 9.000 de decese din cauza coronavirusului, stadionul Wembley a fost luminat în culorile drapelului italian: verde, alb și roșu. "Suntem separați, dar suntem împreună. Forza Italia", a fost mesajul afișat pe arena din Londra.
Although we couldn't welcome you to Wembley tonight, we are with you @azzurri.— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) March 27, 2020
This is a battle that must be faced together, with unity. #StayHomeSaveLives. pic.twitter.com/j9YMpdMRDn
Well said @England, thank you \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F— Italy (@azzurri) March 27, 2020
We'll win this match together! \uD83D\uDC99\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC65\uDB40\uDC6E\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC7F#StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/39665OzMnW