Maroune Fellaini, primul jucător din campionatul Chinei testat pozitiv pentru coronavirus

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 22 martie 2020, 13:43 Sport | Fotbal


Marouane Fellaini
Marouane Fellaini
Foto: Twitter
​Fostul Internaţional belgian Marouane Fellaini, acum la formaţia Shandong Luneng, a fost testat pozitiv pentru corobavirus, informează lefigaro.fr, care citează presa chineză.

Fellaini a revenit în China, vineri, iar autorităţile l-au plasat în carantină pentru două săptămâni. Totodată, mijlocaşului i s-a efectuat un test, care a ieşit pozitiv. Asimptomatic, Fellaini se află sub observaţie medicală la un spital din Jinan.

El este primul fotbalist din China testat pozitiv pentru Covid-19.

Fellaini, 32 de ani, a mai jucat pentru Standard Liege, Everton şi Manchester United. El are 87 de prezenţe în naţionala Belgiei, din care s-a retars în urmă cu un an, potrivit News.ro.

"Dragi prieteni, am fost testat pentru coronavirus şi rezultatul a fost pozitiv. Acum, m-am reîntors în China şi sunt tratat la spital. Vă pot asigura că totul este bine pentru mine, acum. Le mulţumesc fanilor, staff-ului medical şi clubului pentru grija şi atenţia lor. Voi urma tratamentul şi sper să revin pe teren cât mai repede posibil", a scris Fellaini pe Instagram.



Cazuri de coronavirus în fotbal


În Serie A au fost înregistrate până acum 14 cazuri (în rândul jucătorilor). Sampdoria a confirmat cele mai multe cazuri - şapte: Bartosz Bereszynski, Fabio Depaoli, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby şi Manolo Gabbiadini.

De la Fiorentina au fost infectați cu COVID-19 următorii jucători: Dusan Vlahovic, Patrick Cutrone și German Pezzella. De asemenea, Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi și Paulo Dybala de la Juventus au fost diagnosticați cu noul coronavirus.

Hellas Verona a confirmat un caz de infectare cu COVID-19: Mattia Zaccagni.

În Premier League, Mikel Arteta, antrenorul lui Arsenal, a fost testat pozitiv, precum și jucătorul Callum Hudson-Odoi de la Chelsea. Joi (12 martie), The Guardian a anunțat că trei fotbaliști de la Leicester (fără a le da numele) au fost și ei depistați pozitiv cu Covid-19.

În Liga a doua din Germania (Bundesliga 2), echipa Hannover 96 are două cazuri: Timo Hubers şi Jannes Horn. De asemenea, FC Nurnberg a intrat în carantină după ce unul dintre fotbaliştii săi, Fabian Nurnberger, a fost depistat pozitiv pentru coronavirus.

Vineri (13 martie) a fost confirmat primul caz în rândul fotbaliștilor profesioniști din Franța. Este vorba despre atacantul sud-coreean Hyun-jun Suk (28 de ani) de la Troyes, echipa aflată pe locul 4 în Ligue 2.

În Bundesliga au fost confirmate până acum două cazuri: fundaşul Luca Kilian de la Paderborn și un jucător de la Hertha Berlin.

În LaLiga, primul caz de coronavirus a apărut duminică (15 martie): Ezequiel Garay (Valencia). Valencia a dezvăluit luni (16 martie) că 35% din personalul său, jucători și antrenori, a fost testat pozitiv.

Espanyol Barcelona are șapte membri din prima echipă şi din staff-ul antrenorilor infectați cu coronavirus, în timp ce Deportivo Alaves a confirmat 15 cazuri, dintre care trei jucători.


