Maroune Fellaini, primul jucător din campionatul Chinei testat pozitiv pentru coronavirus

Fellaini a revenit în China, vineri, iar autorităţile l-au plasat în carantină pentru două săptămâni. Totodată, mijlocaşului i s-a efectuat un test, care a ieşit pozitiv. Asimptomatic, Fellaini se află sub observaţie medicală la un spital din Jinan.
"Dragi prieteni, am fost testat pentru coronavirus şi rezultatul a fost pozitiv. Acum, m-am reîntors în China şi sunt tratat la spital. Vă pot asigura că totul este bine pentru mine, acum. Le mulţumesc fanilor, staff-ului medical şi clubului pentru grija şi atenţia lor. Voi urma tratamentul şi sper să revin pe teren cât mai repede posibil", a scris Fellaini pe Instagram.
Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe❤️❤️❤️