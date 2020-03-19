Fostul fotbalist Peter Whittingham (35 de ani) a murit din cauza unei căzături într-un pub

Bărbatul suferise răni la cap căzând de pe scări într-un pub, notează The Sun.
Whittingham, format la Aston Villa, a jucat şi pentru Burnley, Derby County, Cardiff City şi, ultima dată, Blackburn Rovers (2018-2018). În persioada 2004-2007, el a fost internaţional englez under 21 (17 meciuri, trei goluri).
Peter Whittingham era căsătorit, iar soţia sa Amanda este însărcinată. Cei doi mai au un copil.
Rest in peace, Peter.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 19, 2020
All at Aston Villa are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Peter Whittingham, an Academy graduate and FA Youth Cup winner who represented our first team between 2003 and 2007.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 19, 2020
Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ZUebsEje9d
It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 19, 2020
Club Statement: https://t.co/SGYOx4L2x2 pic.twitter.com/cvkfhRkP1N