Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Fostul fotbalist Peter Whittingham (35 de ani) a murit din cauza unei căzături într-un pub

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Joi, 19 martie 2020, 18:17 Sport | Fotbal


Peter Whittingham
Peter Whittingham
Foto: Twitter - Cardiff City FC
Fostul fotbalist englez Peter Whittingham a încetat din viaţă, joi, la vârsta de 35 de ani, ca urmare a unei căzături într-un pub pe care a suferit-o la 7 martie, scrie News.ro.

Bărbatul suferise răni la cap căzând de pe scări într-un pub, notează The Sun.

Whittingham, format la Aston Villa, a jucat şi pentru Burnley, Derby County, Cardiff City şi, ultima dată, Blackburn Rovers (2018-2018). În persioada 2004-2007, el a fost internaţional englez under 21 (17 meciuri, trei goluri).

Peter Whittingham era căsătorit, iar soţia sa Amanda este însărcinată. Cei doi mai au un copil.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















778 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
18:58 Digi24. ANIMAȚIE GRAFICĂ. Cum se răspândește coronavirusul
18:52 Un avion de mici dimensiuni s-a prăbușit în județul Arad / Cele două persoane de la bord sunt încarcerate
18:47 Coronavirus: Între cazurile reale și cele detectate, epidemia avansează în umbră. De unde provine diferența și cum au procedat diferitele țări afectate de Covid-19
18:29 Competițiile sportive din Turcia au fost suspendate / Campionatele de fotbal din Anglia și Belgia, oprite cel puțin până la 30 aprilie
18:22 Ministrul Mediului îi răspunde Gabrielei Firea pe tema închiderii gropii de gunoi de la Chiajna: Decizia vă aparține/ Țineți cont și de lipsa unei soluții alternative
18:17 Fostul fotbalist Peter Whittingham (35 de ani) a murit din cauza unei căzături într-un pub
18:12 Percheziții la contrabandiști de materiale sanitare. Au fost confiscate aproape 20.000 de măști și perechi de mănuși
18:06 VIDEO Actorul Mihai Bobonete, mesaj către elevi: În vremurile astea e foarte important să fii deștept ca să poți să tragi o concluzie - campanie a Ministerului Educației
18:03 Formula 1: Alte trei curse au fost amânate - Sezonul ar putea debuta în iunie
18:03 Statele Unite aprobă tratamentul antimalarie cu clorochina împotriva coronavirusului
17:52 Comisia și autoritățile UE pentru protecția consumatorilor iau măsuri împotriva răspândirii de produse înșelătoare în mediul online în criza coronavirusului
17:52 Dacian Cioloș: Unele state UE blochează exporturile dacă nu sunt sigure că vor putea să găsească echipamente medicale când vor avea nevoie. CE trebuie să joace un rol real de coordonare
17:51 Coronavirus: Italia nu va scăpa de epidemie mai devreme de trei luni (virusolog)
17:46 Comisia Europeană: Odată cu apariția pandemiei COVID-19 a crescut numărul celor care vând produse înșelătoare sau care pretind că pot vindeca boala / Platformele online să ia măsuri
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Coronavirus - Cum evoluează simptomele din prima până în a 17-a zi. Zilele critice
Un orășel din Italia nu a mai raportat niciun caz nou de COVID-19, după un experiment
Număr record de decese în Italia într-o zi din cauza coronavirusului - 475
Coronavirus în România. Alte 17 noi cazuri confirmate. Bilanțul COVID-19 a ajuns la 277
TABLOU INTERACTIV Coronavirus în România: Situația din fiecare județ din țară. Câți oameni sunt în carantină și câți sunt monitorizați / UPDATE: INSP a scos harta cazurilor confirmate din tabloul interactiv
Mă pot infecta cu coronavirus de pe suprafața legumelor sau fructelor? Ce spune Ministerul Sănătății
O farmacistă din Brașov este infectată cu coronavirus / Opt farmacii din lanț, închise pentru dezinfecție
Rusia conduce o campanie de dezinformare privind Covid-19 pentru a genera panică în Occident, spune un document al UE
VIDEO Coronavirus în România: Orban: Am decis majorarea pedepselor pentru falsul în declarații / Dosar penal pentru cine nu respectă carantina /O nouă infracțiune: omiterea de date în ancheta epidemiologică
Avertismentul medicului Dan Grigorescu: E mai mult decât probabil ca datele comunicate să nu dea indicații exacte privind răspândirea coronavirus în România


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne