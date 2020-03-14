VIDEO Ronaldinho a câștigat un turneu de fotbal în închisoare - Premiul cel mare: un porc de 15 kg

Ronaldinho, încarcerat în Paraguay pentru că a folosit un pașaport fals, a făcut spectacol într-un meci din turneul de fotbal al închisorii și și-a ajutat echipa să câștige premiul cel mare: un porc de 15 kilograme.





Potrivit presei din Paraguay, citată de Mundo Deportivo, echipa lui Ronaldinho s-a impus cu 11-2, iar fostul fotbalist al Bracelonei a marcat cinci goluri și a dat șase pase decisive.





Ronaldinho Gaúcho se află în închisoarea "Agrupación Especializada" din Asunción (Paraguay), după ce a intrat în țara sud-americană cu pașaport fals, alături de fratele sau Roberto. Potrivit presei locale, sosirea fostului fotbalist în închisoare a provocat mari așteptări printre deținuți, astfel încât au existat dispute între ei pentru a-l convinge pe brazilian să "semneze" pentru echipa lor înaintea turneului din închisoare.





În plus, s-a speculat că Ronaldinho nu ar fi avut voie să înscrie, dar brazilianul a încălcat regula.





Jurnalistul paraguayan Iván Leguizamón, de la ABC TV din Paraguay, a dezvăluit că Ronaldinho ar fi făcut parte din echipa care l-a inclus și pe Fernando González Karjallo, fost agent de fotbal.





Potrivit televiziunii paraguayene, unul dintre momentele care a stârnit rasul altor prizonieri a fost un dribling pe care Ronaldino l-a făcut în fața fostului deputat paraguayan Miguel Cuevas, aflat în închisoare pentru corupție, scrie Mundo Deportivo.







\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7 Ronaldinho is playing football in jail and he's running the show by doing some tricks and flicks. This is like FIFA street in real life. \uD83D\uDE32 pic.twitter.com/8tmXlgaW46 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 14, 2020

\uD83C\uDFC6 Ronaldinho wins the tournament in prison with an exhibition.



⚽ 5 goals

\uD83D\uDCDE 6 assists



The prize: a 15-kilo sucker \uD83D\uDC16

[MD] pic.twitter.com/0AoNAxw8hP — BarcaSelect (@BarcaSelect) March 14, 2020