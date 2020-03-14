Español
VIDEO Ronaldinho a câștigat un turneu de fotbal în închisoare - Premiul cel mare: un porc de 15 kg

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 14 martie 2020, 16:23 Sport | Fotbal


Ronaldinho, la un turneu de fotbal in inchisoare
Ronaldinho, la un turneu de fotbal in inchisoare
Foto: Captura Twitter
Ronaldinho, încarcerat în Paraguay pentru că a folosit un pașaport fals, a făcut spectacol într-un meci din turneul de fotbal al închisorii și și-a ajutat echipa să câștige premiul cel mare: un porc de 15 kilograme.

Potrivit presei din Paraguay, citată de Mundo Deportivo, echipa lui Ronaldinho s-a impus cu 11-2, iar fostul fotbalist al Bracelonei a marcat cinci goluri și a dat șase pase decisive.

Ronaldinho Gaúcho se află în închisoarea "Agrupación Especializada" din Asunción (Paraguay), după ce a intrat în țara sud-americană cu pașaport fals, alături de fratele sau Roberto. Potrivit presei locale, sosirea fostului fotbalist în închisoare a provocat mari așteptări printre deținuți, astfel încât au existat dispute între ei pentru a-l convinge pe brazilian să "semneze" pentru echipa lor înaintea turneului din închisoare.

În plus, s-a speculat că Ronaldinho nu ar fi avut voie să înscrie, dar brazilianul a încălcat regula.

Jurnalistul paraguayan Iván Leguizamón, de la ABC TV din Paraguay, a dezvăluit că Ronaldinho ar fi făcut parte din echipa care l-a inclus și pe Fernando González Karjallo, fost agent de fotbal.

Potrivit televiziunii paraguayene, unul dintre momentele care a stârnit rasul altor prizonieri a fost un dribling pe care Ronaldino l-a făcut în fața fostului deputat paraguayan Miguel Cuevas, aflat în închisoare pentru corupție, scrie Mundo Deportivo.


