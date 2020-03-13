Mikel Arteta se simte deja mai bine: "Protejaţi-vă respectând recomandările"

"Vă mulţumesc pentru cuvintele şi susţinerea voastră. Deja mă simt mai bine. Ne confruntăm cu toţii cu o provocare uriaşă şi fără precedent. Sănătatea tuturor este tot ce contează acum. Protejaţi-vă unul pe altul respectând recomandările şi vom trece peste asta împreună. Bravo, PL (Premier League) pentru că ai luat deciziile corecte", a notat Arteta.
Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha— Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020