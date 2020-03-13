Español
Coronavirus

Mikel Arteta se simte deja mai bine: "Protejaţi-vă respectând recomandările"

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 13 martie 2020, 20:08 Sport | Fotbal


Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta
Foto: Twitter - Arsenal FC
Tehnicianul echipei Arsenal Londra, Mikel Arteta, a transmis un mesaj pe Twitter, vineri, la o zi după ce a fost testat pozitiv cu Covid-19, el precizând că se simte mai bine.

"Vă mulţumesc pentru cuvintele şi susţinerea voastră. Deja mă simt mai bine. Ne confruntăm cu toţii cu o provocare uriaşă şi fără precedent. Sănătatea tuturor este tot ce contează acum. Protejaţi-vă unul pe altul respectând recomandările şi vom trece peste asta împreună. Bravo, PL (Premier League) pentru că ai luat deciziile corecte", a notat Arteta.

Arsenal Londra a anunţat joi seară că tehnicianul Mikel Arteta a fost testat pozitiv cu Covid-19.

Vineri, conducerea Premier League a decis ca toate meciurile să fie suspendate până la 4 aprilie, potrivit News.ro.



