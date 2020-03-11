FOTO Unicul "suporter" la meciul Valencia vs Atalanta - Povestea emoționantă a statuii de pe Mestalla

Estadio de Mestalla a fost marți gazda unui meci spectaculos între Valencia și Atalanta, în care s-au marcat șapte goluri, însă jucătorii nu au putut simți emoția suporterilor din tribune. Partida s-a jucat fără spectatori din cauza coronavirusului, iar imaginile cu statuia aflată pe arena din Valencia au devenit virale.







Locul 164 de pe rândul cu numărul 15 al tribunei centrale a stadionului Mestalla din Valencia este ocupat începând din 2019 de o statuie, iar în spatele acesteia se află o poveste emoționantă.





Vicente Navarro Aparicio era un fan înfocat al "liliecilor", fiind alături de Valencia atât la meciurile jucate acasă, cât și la cele din deplasare. La vârsta de 54 de ani, el și-a pierdut vederea, dar a continuat să vină la stadion doar pentru a simți atmosfera creată de suporteri și pentru a-și încuraja favoriții. Alături de el se afla tot timpul fiul său, care ii relata ceea ce se întâmpla pe teren.





În 2019, anul în care Valencia a sărbătorit 100 de ani de la înființare, reprezentanții clubului au decis să îl omagieze într-un mod inedit pe Vicente Navarro Aparicio, la doi ani după moartea acestuia.







Pe locul din tribună pe care stătea Vicente Navarro a fost amplasată o statuie de bronz reprezentându-l pe acesta, în semn de recunoștință pentru iubirea sa necondiționată pentru Valencia.





"Figura lui Vicent Navarro este în această seară reprezentantul miilor de suporteri ai Valenciei care vor susţine echipa cu trup şi suflet," a fost mesajul clubului Valencia înaintea partidei cu Atalanta.





Învinsă cu 4-1 în manșa tur, Valencia nu a reușit să întoarcă soarta calificării. Atalanta s-a impus cu 4-3 pe Mestalla, obținând în premieră biletele pentru sferturile Champions League.





Valencia constructed a statue of superfan Vicente Navarro at the Mestalla after he died in 2019.



He was the only fan in attendance last night \uD83D\uDE22 pic.twitter.com/3Km85zgJhC — betclever (@bet_clever) March 11, 2020

.@valenciacf fan Vicente Navarro lost his sight but still continued to attend matches to feel the atmosphere until he passed away in 2017.



He had a statue built in his favourite spot and was the only spectator watching on as Valencia took on Atalanta in the @ChampionsLeague. pic.twitter.com/d8sfGEIjdl — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 11, 2020