Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO Unicul "suporter" la meciul Valencia vs Atalanta - Povestea emoționantă a statuii de pe Mestalla

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 11 martie 2020, 15:13 Sport | Fotbal


Statuie pe stadionul Mestalla din Valencia
Statuie pe stadionul Mestalla din Valencia
Foto: Twitter - Valencia CF
Estadio de Mestalla a fost marți gazda unui meci spectaculos între Valencia și Atalanta, în care s-au marcat șapte goluri, însă jucătorii nu au putut simți emoția suporterilor din tribune. Partida s-a jucat fără spectatori din cauza coronavirusului, iar imaginile cu statuia aflată pe arena din Valencia au devenit virale.

Locul 164 de pe rândul cu numărul 15 al tribunei centrale a stadionului Mestalla din Valencia este ocupat începând din 2019 de o statuie, iar în spatele acesteia se află o poveste emoționantă.

Vicente Navarro Aparicio era un fan înfocat al "liliecilor", fiind alături de Valencia atât la meciurile jucate acasă, cât și la cele din deplasare. La vârsta de 54 de ani, el și-a pierdut vederea, dar a continuat să vină la stadion doar pentru a simți atmosfera creată de suporteri și pentru a-și încuraja favoriții. Alături de el se afla tot timpul fiul său, care ii relata ceea ce se întâmpla pe teren.

În 2019, anul în care Valencia a sărbătorit 100 de ani de la înființare, reprezentanții clubului au decis să îl omagieze într-un mod inedit pe Vicente Navarro Aparicio, la doi ani după moartea acestuia.

Pe locul din tribună pe care stătea Vicente Navarro a fost amplasată o statuie de bronz reprezentându-l pe acesta, în semn de recunoștință pentru iubirea sa necondiționată pentru Valencia.

"Figura lui Vicent Navarro este în această seară reprezentantul miilor de suporteri ai Valenciei care vor susţine echipa cu trup şi suflet," a fost mesajul clubului Valencia înaintea partidei cu Atalanta.

Învinsă cu 4-1 în manșa tur, Valencia nu a reușit să întoarcă soarta calificării. Atalanta s-a impus cu 4-3 pe Mestalla, obținând în premieră biletele pentru sferturile Champions League.




Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















73 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
15:25 Nou accesoriu la modă în Japonia din cauza coronavirusului: insigne care nu induc teamă
15:24 Editura Humanitas anulează toate evenimentele în luna martie
15:13 FOTO Unicul "suporter" la meciul Valencia vs Atalanta - Povestea emoționantă a statuii de pe Mestalla
15:05 Coreea de Sud, elevul model în lupta împotriva coronavirusului? Cum a reușit Seulul să gestioneze criza, cu doar 60 de morți la peste 7.700 infecții cu Covid-19
14:53 În lumea în care trăim nu mai există „prea departe”. Ce trebuie să învețe românii de la epidemia de coronavirus
14:49 Expunerea de motive a proiectului legii anticămătarie: Înșirând cuvinte goale ce din coadă au să sune
14:45 Asociația Dăruiește Viață direcționează toate donațiile primite începând de astăzi către lupta cu coronavirusul
14:42 Coronavirus - Austria suspendă toate trenurile spre și dinspre Italia
14:40 Libertatea: Fiul pensionarului MAI infectat cu coronavirus lucrează în SRI, a împărțit și el mărțișoare și a mâncat la cantina Serviciului
14:34 O elevă de la Școala 56 din București, fiica femeii întoarse din Israel cu coronavirus, a mers la școală până ieri/ Toată familia este testată de DSP
14:30 Coronavirus în România: Bilanțul îmbolnăvirilor ajunge la 32
14:25 ​VIDEO O păpușă uriașă care reprezenta coronavirusul a fost arsă la o sărbătoare publică din Mumbai
14:19 Liga 1: Adrian Mihalcea, noul antrenor al lui Dinamo
14:14 Merkel: Coronavirusul va infecta 60-70% din populația Germaniei
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

UPDATE Încă 8 noi cazuri de coronavirus în București. Este cel mai mare număr confirmat într-o singură zi. Bilanțul îmbolnăvirilor a ajuns la 25 la nivel național
Coronavirus în România: Încă patru cazuri confirmate, bilanțul ajunge la 29. Se intră în scenariul 2 al epidemiei. UPDATE
Coronavirus în România: Numărul îmbolnăvirilor a ajuns la 32 / Unul dintre pacienți este medic la Spitalul Gerota / Noi restricții anunțate de autorități
Raed Arafat: Exportul de medicamente anti-coronavirus, suspendat 6 luni / Programul de lucru, decalat / Evenimentele cu peste 100 de persoane în spații închise, interzise
Scandal la Vama Nădlac. Mai mulți români întorși din Italia au refuzat să intre în carantină
Coronavirus în România: Un copil de 3 ani și o femeie însărcinată, printre cei 8 pacienți confirmați marți
Coronavirus in Romania - Povestea ”Pacientului 24”: Am aflat din presă că sunt pozitiv. Am dat zeci de telefoane, am așteptat ambulanța 12 ore. Parascovenia asta e mai contagioasă decât credeam
De ce iau autoritățile măsuri de protecție fără precedent pentru coronavirus? Se răspândește foarte rapid și are multe necunoscute, chiar dacă 95% dintre îmbolnăviri sunt ușoare
Coronavirus: România, aproape de scenariul 2 al epidemiei / Ce măsuri implică
Coronavirus în lume: Bilanțul a ajuns la 120.000 de cazuri și 4.300 de decese. Ultimele cifre din Italia și China


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne