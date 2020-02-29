VIDEO Meciul Hoffenheim vs Bayern, întrerupt din cauza fanilor oaspeți - Fotbaliștii au refuzat să mai joace

Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim spent the last 10 minutes of their game just talking and kicking the ball between each other. \uD83D\uDE02\uD83E\uDD23pic.twitter.com/F4vMvd4fcW — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 29, 2020

Bayern fans unveiled a banner insulting Hoffenheim investor Dietmar Hopp.



In protest, the teams spent the final 10 minutes of the match passing to each other and ended the game with a show of support for Hopp.



(via @btsportfootball) pic.twitter.com/cxtNViKg44 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 29, 2020

Play has been interrupted in Hoffenheim after Bayern Munich supporters repeatedly displayed banners insulting Hoffenheim benefactor Dietmar Hopp.



Flick, Salihamidzic, Rummenigge, Kahn and players all pleading furiously with fans.#FCBayern #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/4nFnbAo4Wj — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 29, 2020

Referee suspends Bayern's game against Hoffenheim due to the banners held by the away fans \uD83D\uDE2C\uD83D\uDE2C\uD83E\uDD26‍♂️#Bundesliga #Bayern pic.twitter.com/MsIQAwGiH9 — WESCREAMFOOTBALL (@WSCREAMFOOTBALL) February 29, 2020

After Bayern fans unveiled an insulting banner towards the Hoffenheim owner...



Both sets of players and management came together in front of the home fans as a show of support \uD83D\uDC4F pic.twitter.com/De6z1muw8g — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 29, 2020

Bayern Munchen s-a impus cu scorul de 6-0 în faţa celor de la Hoffenheim, dar partida nu a fost lipsită de incidente.În minutul 76 al partidei, suporterii lui Bayern au afişsat un mesaj jignitor la adresa preşedintelui celor de la Hoffenheim, Dietmar Hopp.Jucătorii celor de la Bayern Munchen s-au îndreptat spre tribune şi au încercat să îi convingă pe suporteri să dea jos bannerul. La discuţiile cu fanii bavarezi a luat parte şi antrenorul Hans Flick.După ce au discutat câteva minute în şir, arbitrul a hotărât să întrerupă partida şi să trimită jucătorii la vestiare.Partida a fost întreruptă în minutul 76. Când au revenit de la vestiare, în semn de protest, jucătorii de pe teren au hotărât să paseze mingea până la fluierul de final al partidei.