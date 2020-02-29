Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Meciul Hoffenheim vs Bayern, întrerupt din cauza fanilor oaspeți - Fotbaliștii au refuzat să mai joace

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 29 februarie 2020, 20:52 Sport | Fotbal


Bannere jignitoare la meciul Hoffenheim vs Bayern
Bannere jignitoare la meciul Hoffenheim vs Bayern
Foto: Captura Twitter
Bayern Munchen s-a impus sâmbătă în faţa celor de la Hoffenheim, cu scorul de 6-0. În minutul 76, suporterii lui Bayern au afişat un mesaj jignitor la adresa finanţatorului lui Hoffenheim, Dietmar Hopp. În semn de protest, jucătorii au pasat mingea până la expirarea timpului regulamentar, scrie Mediafax.

Bayern Munchen s-a impus cu scorul de 6-0 în faţa celor de la Hoffenheim, dar partida nu a fost lipsită de incidente.

În minutul 76 al partidei, suporterii lui Bayern au afişsat un mesaj jignitor la adresa preşedintelui celor de la Hoffenheim, Dietmar Hopp.

Jucătorii celor de la Bayern Munchen s-au îndreptat spre tribune şi au încercat să îi convingă pe suporteri să dea jos bannerul. La discuţiile cu fanii bavarezi a luat parte şi antrenorul Hans Flick.

După ce au discutat câteva minute în şir, arbitrul a hotărât să întrerupă partida şi să trimită jucătorii la vestiare.

Partida a fost întreruptă în minutul 76. Când au revenit de la vestiare, în semn de protest, jucătorii de pe teren au hotărât să paseze mingea până la fluierul de final al partidei.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















0 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

​Silicon Valley - Triumf, mizerie, creativitate și prețuri astronomice. Ce spun doi români despre viața în celebra regiune din California
Sorina Pintea, reținută de DNA pentru luare de mită. Fostul ministru al Sănătății, acuzat că a primit 10.000 de euro și 120.000 lei
VIDEO Fiul Sorinei Pintea acuză că Liviu Pop ar fi implicat în dosarul de mită al fostului ministru al Sănătății / Reacția senatorului PSD - UPDATE
SUA afirmă că navele de război chineze au tras cu laser militar în aeronavele americane
Coronavirusul în lume: Primul deces în SUA și 29 de morți în Italia / Nivelul de amenințare a crescut la” foarte ridicat”, în timp ce economia mondială este destabilizată
Știrile ProTV EXCLUSIV: Raed Arafat, în dialog cu Andreea Esca: Când ar putea DISPĂREA coronavirusul
FOTO Un consilier municipal din Italia insultă românii, în contextul epidemiei de coronavirus: "De la aceste persoane nu acceptăm lecții de igienă"
Coronavirusul în România: Trei cazuri confirmate, din care unul vindecat / Femeia din Timișoara și bărbatul din Maramureș, în stare bună
Șase chinezi izolați într-un hotel din Slatina au fugit. Unde au fost găsiți de autorități
Primele fotografii cu autobuzele hibrid comandate de Primăria Capitalei. Prototipul a ajuns în București / Firea: Vor circula începând din aprilie


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne