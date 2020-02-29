Liga Campionilor, handbal (f): SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea s-a calificat în premieră în sferturi

Savehof - Râmnicu Vâlcea 17-23
Râmnicu Vâlcea - Gyor 20-29
Krim - Râmnicu Vâlcea 28-28
Râmnicu Vâlcea - Savehof 28-20
2. Brest Bretagne 13
3. Buducnost 10
4. SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea 7 (+ 1 joc)
5. Krim 3
6. IK Savehof 2 (+ 1 joc)
Deţinătoarea trofeului este campioana Ungariei, Gyor ETO.
RESULT: Valcea celebrate a place in the #deloehfcl quarter-finals thanks to their commanding victory over @IK_Savehof \uD83D\uDC4F #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/rGbOfFuQ7N— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 29, 2020
WATCH: #SCMRamnicuValcea are in control against @IK_Savehof and @AsmaElgh's fantastic backhand flick was the pick of their first half goals. \uD83D\uDC4F #VALSAV #deloehfcl #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/ffDCWOiAA2— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 29, 2020