VIDEO Napoli și Barcelona, remiză pe San Paolo - Catalanii au prima șansă la calificare

\uD83D\uDD35 Dries Mertens:— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 25, 2020
⚽️ 121 goals for Napoli in all competitions
\uD83D\uDE2E Level with the club's all-time top scorer Marek Hamšík
\uD83D\uDE0E 6 ahead of club legend Diego Maradona #UCL pic.twitter.com/B1irPpAy9O
\uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34 Antoine Griezmann ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/xI1W454L9U— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 25, 2020
\uD83D\uDCC8GAME STATS\uD83D\uDCC9— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 25, 2020
POSSESSION
Napoli 3️⃣3️⃣% — 6️⃣7️⃣% Barça
SHOTS
Napoli 7️⃣ — 8️⃣ Barça
PASSES
Napoli 3️⃣9️⃣2️⃣ — 7️⃣9️⃣7️⃣ Barça
PASSING ACCURACY
Napoli 8️⃣5️⃣% — 9️⃣1️⃣% Barça pic.twitter.com/kBVYkOyHHn