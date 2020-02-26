Español
VIDEO Napoli și Barcelona, remiză pe San Paolo - Catalanii au prima șansă la calificare

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 26 februarie 2020, 8:50 Sport | Fotbal


Griezmann, gol pe San Paolo
Griezmann, gol pe San Paolo
Foto: Twitter/ UEFA Champions League
Napoli a deschis scorul în confruntarea cu Barcelona de pe San Paolo, dar nu a reușit să își păstreze avantajul până la final. S-a terminat 1-1, astfel că formația lui Quique Setien are prima șansă la calificarea în sferturile Champions League.

Dries Mertens a marcat în minutul 30 pentru Napoli, iar Griezmann a stabilit scorul final în minutul 57.

Catalanii au încheiat partida în inferioritate numaerica. Vidal a fost eliminat în minutul 89, după ce a văzut al doilea cartonaș galben.

Rezumatul meciului Napoli vs Barcelona.


Au evoluat echipele:

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimović, Mário Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Demme (Allan 80), Zieliński; Callejón (Politano 74), Mertens (Milik 54), Insigne

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Piqué (Lenglet 90+3), Junior Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Rakitić (Arthur 56); Vidal, Griezmann (Fati 87), Messi

Partida retur va avea loc la 18 martie, pe Camp Nou (Barcelona).



