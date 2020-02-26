VIDEO Napoli și Barcelona, remiză pe San Paolo - Catalanii au prima șansă la calificare

Napoli a deschis scorul în confruntarea cu Barcelona de pe San Paolo, dar nu a reușit să își păstreze avantajul până la final. S-a terminat 1-1, astfel că formația lui Quique Setien are prima șansă la calificarea în sferturile Champions League.

Dries Mertens a marcat în minutul 30 pentru Napoli, iar Griezmann a stabilit scorul final în minutul 57.

Catalanii au încheiat partida în inferioritate numaerica. Vidal a fost eliminat în minutul 89, după ce a văzut al doilea cartonaș galben.

Au evoluat echipele:

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimović, Mário Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Demme (Allan 80), Zieliński; Callejón (Politano 74), Mertens (Milik 54), Insigne

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Piqué (Lenglet 90+3), Junior Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Rakitić (Arthur 56); Vidal, Griezmann (Fati 87), Messi

Partida retur va avea loc la 18 martie, pe Camp Nou (Barcelona).



\uD83D\uDD35 Dries Mertens:



⚽️ 121 goals for Napoli in all competitions

\uD83D\uDE2E Level with the club's all-time top scorer Marek Hamšík

\uD83D\uDE0E 6 ahead of club legend Diego Maradona #UCL pic.twitter.com/B1irPpAy9O