VIDEO Tottenham, învinsă pe teren propriu de RB Leipzig / Un penalty a făcut diferența

Tottenham, finalista ediției de anul trecut, a început cu stângul faza optimilor Champions League. Trupa lui Jose Mourinho a cedat pe teren propriu în fața celor de la RB Leipzig, scor 0-1, unicul gol fiind înscris din penalty.







În minutul 58, RB Leipzig a primit lovitură de la 11 metri, după ce Davies l-a faultat în careu pe Laimer. Timo Werner a transformat de la punctul cu var, aducând victoria pentru formația din Budesliga.







Atacantul german are 26 de reușite în 32 de meciuri jucate în acest sezon în toate competițiile.



Portarul Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) a fost desemnat omul meciului.













Au evoluat echipele:





Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Sánchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Gedson Fernandes (Lamela 64), Winks; Lo Celso, Alli (Ndombélé64), Bergwijn; Lucas



Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Ampadu, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Laimer (Forsberg 83), Angeliño; Nkunku (Haidara 74), Werner; Schick (Poulsen 77)







Partida retur va avea loc la 10 martie, pe Red Bull Arena (Leipzig).





Timo Werner has scored all 7 of his #UCL goals away from home \uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25 pic.twitter.com/t0Aqf7wDDZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 19, 2020

Timo Werner has now scored 26 goals in 32 games this season for Leipzig \uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25#UCL pic.twitter.com/LsoSWMVahr — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 19, 2020