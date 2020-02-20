VIDEO Tottenham, învinsă pe teren propriu de RB Leipzig / Un penalty a făcut diferența

Portarul Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) a fost desemnat omul meciului.
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Ampadu, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Laimer (Forsberg 83), Angeliño; Nkunku (Haidara 74), Werner; Schick (Poulsen 77)
Timo Werner has scored all 7 of his #UCL goals away from home \uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25 pic.twitter.com/t0Aqf7wDDZ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 19, 2020
Timo Werner has now scored 26 goals in 32 games this season for Leipzig \uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDD25#UCL pic.twitter.com/LsoSWMVahr— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 19, 2020
ℹ️ Leipzig win their 1st European game against an English club...#UCL pic.twitter.com/any6fsD1Sh— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 19, 2020