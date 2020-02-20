Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Tottenham, învinsă pe teren propriu de RB Leipzig / Un penalty a făcut diferența

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Joi, 20 februarie 2020, 9:03 Sport | Fotbal


RB Leipzig, victorie in deplasare cu Tottenham
RB Leipzig, victorie in deplasare cu Tottenham
Foto: Twitter - RB Leipzig
Tottenham, finalista ediției de anul trecut, a început cu stângul faza optimilor Champions League. Trupa lui Jose Mourinho a cedat pe teren propriu în fața celor de la RB Leipzig, scor 0-1, unicul gol fiind înscris din penalty.

În minutul 58, RB Leipzig a primit lovitură de la 11 metri, după ce Davies l-a faultat în careu pe Laimer. Timo Werner a transformat de la punctul cu var, aducând victoria pentru formația din Budesliga.

Atacantul german are 26 de reușite în 32 de meciuri jucate în acest sezon în toate competițiile.

Portarul Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) a fost desemnat omul meciului.



Au evoluat echipele:

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Sánchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Gedson Fernandes (Lamela 64), Winks; Lo Celso, Alli (Ndombélé64), Bergwijn; Lucas

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Ampadu, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Laimer (Forsberg 83), Angeliño; Nkunku (Haidara 74), Werner; Schick (Poulsen 77)

Partida retur va avea loc la 10 martie, pe Red Bull Arena (Leipzig).



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















751 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Marea Britanie închide ușa instalatorilor polonezi și constructorilor români. Cele 10 noi reguli pentru muncitorii străini au fost prezentate de guvernul de la Londra
WTA Dubai: Simona Halep vs Ons Jabeur 1-6, 6-2, 7-6(7) / Halep, cu mari emoții în sferturi - A salvat o minge de meci
Două atacuri armate în Germania: Bilanțul morților a ajuns la 9 persoane
În ce stadiu sunt toate autostrăzile planificate spre Moldova și ce se întâmplă cu autostrada Sibiu-Pitești
Cum arată sondajul intern comandat de PSD și prezentat la ședința CEX
​FOTO Locuitorii de pe o stradă din Sectorul 5, sufocați de gunoaiele aruncate pe un teren privat/ În loc să-i amendeze pe vinovați, Poliția Locală a dat avertisment vecinilor care făceau curățenie
Un operator 112 a salvat patru persoane, după ce le-a spus să părăsească imediat casa
VIDEO Vladimir Putin, interpelat de o femeie din Sankt Petersburg, care l-a întrebat cum poate trăi cu 160 de euro pe lună
Centru de ecoturism cu tehnologie de ultimă oră "în cel mai frumos sat din România": Ne-am călit în tranșee bucureștene, pentru business în munți
Dacia va prezenta la Geneva primul său automobil 100% electric


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne