Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Atletico - Liverpool 1-0 / Echipa lui Klopp, fără șut pe poartă

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 19 februarie 2020, 8:44 Sport | Fotbal


Saul Niguez, gol impotriva lui Liverpool
Saul Niguez, gol impotriva lui Liverpool
Foto: Twitter/ UEFA Champions League
Atletico Madrid a reușit un meci tactic perfect și a învins-o la limită pe Liverpool, scor 1-0, în prima manșă a optimilor Champions League. Campioana Europei a plecat de pe Wanda Metropolitano fără șut pe poartă, însă returul de pe Anfield se anunță unul de foc pentru madrileni.

Unicul gol al meciului a fost înscris de Saul Niguez, în minutul 4. Pentru spaniolul de 25 de ani a fost al zecelea gol marcat în Champions League.


Meciul retur se va disputa la 11 martie, pe Anfield.

Golurile marcate de Saul pentru Atletico în fazele eliminatorii ale Champions League:
Bucuria celor de la Atletico Madrid:


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















507 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Asztalos Csaba: Ungaria preia din atribuțiile statului român în Transilvania
HARTĂ INTERACTIVĂ Autostrada A0 - noul inel de centură al Capitalei: 12 ofertanți, printre care multe firme din Turcia sau China, pentru un lot de 9 km de pe partea de Nord
Asasinarea georgianului Khangochvili în Berlin: O anchetă jurnalistică denunță "rolul central" jucat de FSB
Ordonanța de urgență privind vânzarea cartelelor prepay doar cu buletinul este neconstituțională - Curtea Constituțională
VIDEO Președintele Consiliului Concurenței: Telekom vrea să iasă din piața de comunicații din România. Va trebui să ne batem capul, în perioada următoare, ca lucrurile să rămână la fel de concurențiale
VIDEO ​WTA Dubai: Înfrângere drastică pentru favorita numărul trei - Cine a eliminat-o pe Elina Svitolina
Cîțu răspunde USR: Cum să ne acuzi că facem blat cu PSD pentru anticipate când ești partenerul nostru și vrei anticipate?
45 de milioane de euro cheltuiți în 2019 pentru transportul, chiria sau diurna magistraților / Aproximativ 390 de milioane de euro, pentru drepturi salariale câștigate de magistrați în instanță
Cine este Alexandra de Taddeo, studenta rusofilă din centrul scandalului Griveaux, favoritul lui Macron retras din cursa pentru primăria Parisului
Directorul unui mare spital din Wuhan a murit din cauza coronavirusului


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne