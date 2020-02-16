Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Tottenham, victorie în prelungiri cu Aston Villa / Son, salvator pentru trupa lui Mourinho

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 16 februarie 2020, 18:52 Sport | Fotbal


Son, gol in prelungiri contra lui Aston Villa
Son, gol in prelungiri contra lui Aston Villa
Foto: Twitter - Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham s-a impus in extremis în fața celor de la Aston Villa, echipă aflată pe locul 17 în Premier League, scor 3-2 (etapa 26). Echipa lui Jose Mourinho a fost salvată de golul lui Son Heung-Min din minutul 90+4.

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) a marcat în propria poartă în minutul 9, dar s-a revanșat apoi și a înscris și în cea a gazdelor, în minutul 27. În prelungirile primei reprize (45+1'), Son a executat un penalty, dar Reina a respins. Totuși, sud-coreeanul a fost pe fază și a împins mingea în plasă înainte ca portarul lui Aston Villa să ajungă la balon.

În minutul 53, Engels a adus egalarea pentru Aston Villa, dar echipa lui Mourinho a reușit să smulgă victoria în prelungiri. Son a bifat dubla în minutul 90+4 și a stabilit scorul final, 3-2 pentru Tottenham.

În urma acestui rezultat, Tottenham ocupă locul 5, cu 40 de puncte, în timp ce Aston Villa se află pe locul 17, cu 25 de puncte.



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















540 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Post-Brexit Marea Britanie anunță că închide robinetul pentru forța de muncă ”ieftină” și slab calificată din afara țării
VIDEO Situație absurdă la Satu Mare: Un bărbat a scăpat de suspiciunea de coronavirus, însă nu a mai fost primit acasă. Localnicii au protestat și ei
A fost arestat activistul rus care a declanșat scandalul sexual în urma căruia favoritul lui Macron s-a retras din cursa pentru Primăria Parisului
VIDEO Ponta a adus liderii PSD pe scenă, la Pro România. Firea: A fost cel mai performant premier. Îmi doresc o alianță / Ciolacu: Știu că unii nu vor alianță, dar nu vreți să-i întrebăm pe români?
Anchetă după ce o femeie și-a sufocat bebelușul în somn, din greșeală. Tatăl este un parlamentar din Rep. Moldova
VIDEO Zelenski, despre Scandalul Ucraina care a dus la acuzarea lui Trump: Mereu am vrut să iau Oscarul și să fiu popular în SUA. Acum sunt foarte popular / Nu mai spuneți că suntem o țară coruptă
Ultimul bilanț al deceselor provocate de coronavirus a ajuns la aproape 1.700
Orban, la întâlnirea cu premierul Olandei: România este deplin pregătită pentru aderarea la spațiul Schengen
WTA Dubai: Sorana Cîrstea și Ana Bogdan, în ultimul tur al calificărilor - Le-au învins pe principalele două favorite
Proeminent critic al regimului din China, plasat în arest la domiciliu: ”Acesta ar putea fi ultimul mesaj pe care îl scriu”


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne