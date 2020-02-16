VIDEO Tottenham, victorie în prelungiri cu Aston Villa / Son, salvator pentru trupa lui Mourinho

Tottenham s-a impus in extremis în fața celor de la Aston Villa, echipă aflată pe locul 17 în Premier League, scor 3-2 (etapa 26). Echipa lui Jose Mourinho a fost salvată de golul lui Son Heung-Min din minutul 90+4.



Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) a marcat în propria poartă în minutul 9, dar s-a revanșat apoi și a înscris și în cea a gazdelor, în minutul 27. În prelungirile primei reprize (45+1'), Son a executat un penalty, dar Reina a respins. Totuși, sud-coreeanul a fost pe fază și a împins mingea în plasă înainte ca portarul lui Aston Villa să ajungă la balon.

În minutul 53, Engels a adus egalarea pentru Aston Villa, dar echipa lui Mourinho a reușit să smulgă victoria în prelungiri. Son a bifat dubla în minutul 90+4 și a stabilit scorul final, 3-2 pentru Tottenham.



În urma acestui rezultat, Tottenham ocupă locul 5, cu 40 de puncte, în timp ce Aston Villa se află pe locul 17, cu 25 de puncte.

"You speaking about the goals he scored or the goals he missed?!"



Jose steps in on Sonny's post-match interview! \uD83D\uDE05#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/LJtRmL5gES