​VIDEO Ianis Hagi a marcat primul gol pentru Rangers și i-a dedicat reușita tatălui său

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Joi, 6 februarie 2020, 8:45 Sport | Fotbal


Ianis Hagi, primul gol pentru Rangers
Ianis Hagi, primul gol pentru Rangers
Foto: Twitter - Rangers Football Club
​Ianis Hagi a marcat primul său gol în tricoul celor de la Glasgow Rangers, aducând victoria echipei sale în partida cu Hibernian, scor 2-1, în etapa a XXV-a a campionatului Scoţiei. Reușita lui Ianis a venit chiar în ziua în care tatăl său a împlinit 55 de ani, astfel că i-a transmis un mesaj special imediat după ce a înscris.

Titular în meciul de pe Ibrox Stadium, Ianis Hagi a marcat în minutul 84, fiind schimbat patru minute mai târziu. Celălalt gol al învingătorilor a fost marcat de Edmundson 45+2'. Rangers a revenit de la 0-1, Hibernian deschizând scorul în minutul 35, prin Hanlon.

Glasgow Rangers ocupă locul doi în clasament, cu 60 de puncte în 24 de meciuri, iar Hibernian este pe şase, cu 30 de puncte (25 de jocuri). Lider este Celtic Glasgow, care are 67 de puncte (25 de meciuri).

Vezi mai jos golul marcat de Ianis Hagi:



Mesajul transmis de Ianis lui Gheorghe Hagi:

Ce a scris pe Twitter

“Ce seară! Zi foarte specială pentru mine. La mulţi ani, tata! Efort şi spirit de echipă minunate astăzi! Foarte fericit că am înscris primul meu gol şi mai important pentru că am obţinut trei puncte. Mulţumesc pentru susţinere, să o ţinem tot aşa”, a notat Ianis Hagi.


Hagi, Gică Hagi, La mulți ani! Mamă, ce gooool al vieții simți tu la 55 de ani


