​VIDEO Ianis Hagi a marcat primul gol pentru Rangers și i-a dedicat reușita tatălui său

Titular în meciul de pe Ibrox Stadium, Ianis Hagi a marcat în minutul 84, fiind schimbat patru minute mai târziu. Celălalt gol al învingătorilor a fost marcat de Edmundson 45+2'. Rangers a revenit de la 0-1, Hibernian deschizând scorul în minutul 35, prin Hanlon.

Glasgow Rangers ocupă locul doi în clasament, cu 60 de puncte în 24 de meciuri, iar Hibernian este pe şase, cu 30 de puncte (25 de jocuri). Lider este Celtic Glasgow, care are 67 de puncte (25 de meciuri).



Vezi mai jos golul marcat de Ianis Hagi:

Ce a scris pe Twitter

“Ce seară! Zi foarte specială pentru mine. La mulţi ani, tata! Efort şi spirit de echipă minunate astăzi! Foarte fericit că am înscris primul meu gol şi mai important pentru că am obţinut trei puncte. Mulţumesc pentru susţinere, să o ţinem tot aşa”, a notat Ianis Hagi.



What a night\uD83D\uDCA5⚽ Very special day for me, Happy Birthday Dad! Great effort and team spirit today! Very happy to score my first goal and more importantly get 3points @RangersFC. Thank you for the support, let’s keep going \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFB\uD83D\uDC99#loveyoudad ❤️#faith pic.twitter.com/S9oyVdFNUu