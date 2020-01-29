Conflict între Jerome Boateng și Leon Goretzka la antrenamentele lui Bayern Munchen

Conflictul a avut loc în timpul antrenamentului, după ce mijlocașul a avut o intrare dură, într-un moment în care fundașul nu avea mingea.

Robert Lewandowski și antrenorul Hans Flick au intervenit și i-au despărțit pe cei doi.

După ce imaginile surprinse în timpul antrenamentului au început să circule pe Twitter, Goretzka a publicat o fotografie în care apare alături de Boateng. În fotografie, ambii fotbaliști zâmbesc, în timp ce Leon Goretzka imită lovitura de pumn a lui Boateng.

