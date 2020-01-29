Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Cupa Ligii Angliei: Aston Villa, în finală după ce au învins-o pe Leicester - Fanii au invadat terenul la finalul meciului

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 29 ianuarie 2020, 9:39 Sport | Fotbal


Nebunie pe Villa Park
Nebunie pe Villa Park
Foto: Captura Twitter
Aston Villa este finalista surpriză a Cupei Ligii Angliei. Aflată pe locul 16 în Premier League, echipa pregătită de Dean Smith a învins-o pe Leicester, scor 2-1, în a doua manșă a semifinalelor.

După 1-1 la în tur, manșa a doua s-a disputat pe Villa Park (Birmingham), în prezența a 39 300 de spectatori. Targett a deschis scorul pentru Aston Villa în minutul 12, iar Iheanacho a egalat în minutul 72.

Golul calificării a fost reușit de Trezeguet, în minutul 90+3, declanșând nebunia pe Villa Park. După fluierul de final, fanii gazdelor au invadat terenul și au sărbătorit succesul favoriților.

Aston Villa a câștigat de cinci ori Cupa Ligii, în sezoanele 1995/96, 93/94, 76/77, 74/75, 60/61, și a mai disputat alte trei finale (sezoanele 62/63, 70/71, 2009/10).


Cealaltă finalistă se va decide după returul meciului Manchester City - Manchester United, care va avea loc miercuri, pe Etihad Stadium, de la ora 21:45. În tur, echipa lui Guardiola s-a impus cu 3-1 pe Old Trafford.

Finala Cupei Ligii Angliei va avea loc la 1 martie, pe Wembley.

Trezeguet, eroul serii:
Bucurie fără margini pe Villa Park:


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















332 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO Camera Deputaților a decis eliminarea pensiilor speciale, inclusiv ale magistraților și parlamentarilor. Pensiile militarilor rămân neatinse/ Punctul vulnerabil al legii la CCR
Orban vrea și recalcularea „pensiilor nesimțite” ale șefimii din Armată și Poliție: „Sunt o sfidare la adresa unui om care a muncit o viață”
Cele două autostrăzi „mari și late” pentru care ministrul Finanțelor ar găsi bani în buget. Cîțu: „Nu putem să ne împărțim iarăși în o mie de proiecte”
Simona Halep, în semifinale la Australian Open (6-1, 6-1 cu Anett Kontaveit) - Victorie încântătoare în 53 de minute / Garbine Muguruza, adversara Simonei
FOTO Fotografii proaspăt descoperite cu lagărul de exterminare Sobibor îl înfățișează cel mai probabil pe gardianul nazist John Demjanjuk
Savanții spun cu hotărâre: „Nu beți cafea? Poate că ar fi bine să începeți...”
Cutremur cu magnitudinea 7,7 în Cuba și Jamaica - Alerta de tsunami a fost ridicată. pericolul a trecut
Cea mai mare pensie specială din România este de 77.000 de lei
Augustin Zegrean, despre eliminarea pensiilor de serviciu ale magistraților: Un demers politicianist. Nu este prima dată când politicienii nu țin cont de decizii ale Curții Constituționale
"Piața coronavirus": Cine câștigă de pe urma epidemiei izbucnite în China


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne