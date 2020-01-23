​VIDEO Manchester United, învinsă pe teren propriu de Burnley

THE GOALS | What a game! \uD83D\uDE0D— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 23, 2020
WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/1xvvqi60jK pic.twitter.com/KtYQD1w42t
Goal celebration shots... \uD83D\uDCF8 pic.twitter.com/hRkD0j9ZPD— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 22, 2020
S-au disputat miercuri in Premier League:
Au marcat: Barnes 24', Pereira 45+5', Perez 81' (penalty), 88' / Noble 50' (penalty)
Tottenham - Norwich 2-1
Au marcat: Alli 38', Son Heung-Min 79' / Pukki 70' (penalty)
Manchester United - Burnley 0-2
Au marcat: Wood 39', Rodriguez 56'
Clasament:
2. Manchester City 51
3. Leicester 48
4. Chelsea 40
5. Manchester United 34
6. Tottenham 34
7. Wolves 34
8. Sheffield 33
9. Southampton 31
10. Arsenal 30
11. Crystal Palace 30
12. Everton 30
13. Burnley 30
14. Newcastle 30
15. Brighton 25
16. Aston Villa 25
17. West Ham 23
18. Bournemouth 23
19. Watford 12
20. Norwich 17.