​VIDEO Manchester United, învinsă pe teren propriu de Burnley

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Joi, 23 ianuarie 2020, 8:55 Sport | Fotbal


Burnley, victorie pe Old Trafford
Burnley, victorie pe Old Trafford
Foto: Twitter - Burnley
​Manchester United a ratat șansa de a se apropia de locul 4 în Premier League, ultimul care asigură prezența în ediția viitoare din Champions League. Echipa lui Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a fost învinsă de Burnley, scor 2-0, pe Old Trafford, în etapa cu numărul 24 din campionatul Angliei.

Golurile învingătorilor au fost înscrise de Wood 39' și Rodriguez 56'.

Manchester United avea șansa de a se apropia la trei puncte de locul patru, ocupat de Chelsea, care a remizat marți cu Arsenal, scor 2-2. "Diavolii roșii" rămân pe poziția a cincea, cu 34 de puncte. Burnley se află pe locul 13, 30 de puncte.

Rezumatul meciului Manchester United vs Burnley.

S-au disputat miercuri in Premier League:

Leicester - West Ham 4-1
Au marcat: Barnes 24', Pereira 45+5', Perez 81' (penalty), 88' / Noble 50' (penalty)

Tottenham - Norwich 2-1
Au marcat: Alli 38', Son Heung-Min 79' / Pukki 70' (penalty)

Manchester United - Burnley 0-2
Au marcat: Wood 39', Rodriguez 56'

Ultimul meci al etapei cu numărul 24 din Premier League, dintre Wolves și Liverpool, va avea loc joi, de la ora 22:00.

Clasament:

1. Liverpool 64 puncte
2. Manchester City 51
3. Leicester 48
4. Chelsea 40
5. Manchester United 34
6. Tottenham 34
7. Wolves 34
8. Sheffield 33
9. Southampton 31
10. Arsenal 30
11. Crystal Palace 30
12. Everton 30
13. Burnley 30
14. Newcastle 30
15. Brighton 25
16. Aston Villa 25
17. West Ham 23
18. Bournemouth 23
19. Watford 12
20. Norwich 17.


