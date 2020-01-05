Cupa Angliei: Manchester City și Leicester, în turul 4; Manchester United va rejuca meciul (0-0 cu Wolverhampton)

Şi Bournemouth s-a calificat în turul 4, după 4-0 cu Luton.
S-au jucat sâmbătă în turul 3 din Cupa Angliei:
Fleetwood - Portsmouth 1-2
Leicester - Wigan 2-0
Manchester City - Port Vale 4-1
Wolves - Manchester Utd 0-0
Brentford - Stoke 1-0
Brighton - Sheffield Wed 0-1
Cardiff - Carlisle 2-2
Fulham - Aston Villa 2-1
Oxford Utd - Hartlepool 4-1
Preston - Norwich 2-4
Reading - Blackpool 2-2
Southampton - Huddersfield 2-0
Watford - Tranmere 3-3
Birmingham - Blackburn 2-1
Bristol City - Shrewsbury 1-1
Burnley - Peterborough 4-2
Millwall - Newport Co 3-0
Rochdale - Newcastle 1-1
Rotherham - Hull 2-3