Cupa Angliei: Manchester City și Leicester, în turul 4; Manchester United va rejuca meciul (0-0 cu Wolverhampton)

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 5 ianuarie 2020, 9:53 Sport | Fotbal


Cupa Angliei
Foto: thefa.com
Formaţiile Manchester City şi Leicester City s-au calificat, sâmbătă, în turul 4 al Cupei Angliei, în timp ce Manchester United a remizat, scor 0-0 cu Wolverhampton şi va rejuca meciul.

Manchester City, deţinătoarea titlului, a învins Port Vale, scor 4-1, în timp ce Leicester a trecut de Wigan, scor 2-0.

Şi Bournemouth s-a calificat în turul 4, după 4-0 cu Luton.

Manchester United a remizat cu Wolverhampton, scor 0-0, şi va rejuca meciul, la fel ca şi Newcastle, scor 1-1, cu echipa de liga a treia, Rochdale, scrie News.ro.

S-au jucat sâmbătă în turul 3 din Cupa Angliei:

Bournemouth - Luton 4-0
Fleetwood - Portsmouth 1-2
Leicester - Wigan 2-0
Manchester City - Port Vale 4-1
Wolves - Manchester Utd 0-0
Brentford - Stoke 1-0
Brighton - Sheffield Wed 0-1
Cardiff - Carlisle 2-2
Fulham - Aston Villa 2-1
Oxford Utd - Hartlepool 4-1
Preston - Norwich 2-4
Reading - Blackpool 2-2
Southampton - Huddersfield 2-0
Watford - Tranmere 3-3
Birmingham - Blackburn 2-1
Bristol City - Shrewsbury 1-1
Burnley - Peterborough 4-2
Millwall - Newport Co 3-0
Rochdale - Newcastle 1-1
Rotherham - Hull 2-3

*Echipele scrise cu bold s-au calificat în turul 4 al Cupei Angliei.


