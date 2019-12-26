​VIDEO Boxing Day: Everton, victorie la debutul lui Ancelotti; Arsenal, doar egal la primul meci cu Arteta pe bancă

Au marcat: Kane '53, Dele Alli '72 / Webster '37
Aston Villa - Norwich 1-0
A marcat: Hourihane '64
Bournemouth - Arsenal Londra 1-1
Au marcat: Gosling '35 / Aubameyang '64
Chelsea - Southampton 0-2
Au marcat: Michael Obafemi '31, Redmond '73
Crystal Palace - West Ham United 2-1
Au marcat: Kouyate '68 Ayew '90 / Sondgrass '57
Everton - Burnley 1-0
A marcat: Calvert-Lewin '80
Au marcat: Norwood '36 / Deulofeu '27
19:30 Manchester United - Newcastle
2. Leicester 39 / - 1 joc
3. Manchester City 38 / - 1 joc
4. Chelsea 32
5. Tottenham 29
6. Sheffield 29
7. Wolves 27 / - 1 joc
8. Crystal Palace 26
9. Manchester United 25 / - 1 joc
10. Newcastel 25 / - 1 joc
11. Arsenal 24
12. Burnely 24
13. Everton 22
14. Southampton 21
15. Brighton 20
16. Bournemouth 20
17. West Ham 19 / - 1 joc
18. Aston Villa 18
19. Watford 13
20. Norwich 12