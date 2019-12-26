Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

​VIDEO Boxing Day: Everton, victorie la debutul lui Ancelotti; Arsenal, doar egal la primul meci cu Arteta pe bancă

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Joi, 26 decembrie 2019, 19:30 Sport | Fotbal


Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti
Foto: Twitter - Everton
​Boxing Day a fost cu noroc pentru debutul lui Carlo Ancelotti pe banca tehnică a celor de la Everton, care s-au impus cu 1-0 în fața lui Burnley, pe Goodison Park. De asemenea, ziua de joi a adus debutul lui Mikel Arteta ca antrenor principal, fiind pentru prima dată în carieră în această postură în meciul terminat la egalitate de formația sa, Arsenal, în deplasare, cu Bournemouth, scor 1-1.

Rezultate de Boxing Day:

*Click pe scor pentru a vedea golurile

Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton 2-1
Au marcat: Kane '53, Dele Alli '72 / Webster '37

Aston Villa - Norwich 1-0
A marcat: Hourihane '64

Bournemouth - Arsenal Londra 1-1
Au marcat: Gosling '35 / Aubameyang '64

Chelsea - Southampton 0-2
Au marcat: Michael Obafemi '31, Redmond '73

Crystal Palace - West Ham United 2-1
Au marcat: Kouyate '68 Ayew '90 / Sondgrass '57

Everton - Burnley 1-0
A marcat: Calvert-Lewin '80

Sheffield United - Watford 1-1
Au marcat: Norwood '36 / Deulofeu '27

Se vor mai juca joi:

19:30 Manchester United - Newcastle
22:00 Leicester - Liverpool

Se va juca vineri:

21:45 Wolves - Manchester City

Clasament:

1. Liverpool 49 puncte / - 2 jocuri
2. Leicester 39 / - 1 joc
3. Manchester City 38 / - 1 joc
4. Chelsea 32
5. Tottenham 29
6. Sheffield 29
7. Wolves 27 / - 1 joc
8. Crystal Palace 26
9. Manchester United 25 / - 1 joc
10. Newcastel 25 / - 1 joc
11. Arsenal 24
12. Burnely 24
13. Everton 22
14. Southampton 21
15. Brighton 20
16. Bournemouth 20
17. West Ham 19 / - 1 joc
18. Aston Villa 18
19. Watford 13
20. Norwich 12



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















493 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

UPDATE Argeș: Fostul ministru Daniel Chițoiu, implicat într-un accident rutier soldat cu doi morți
​FOTOGALERIE Cum a evoluat transportul public din București în ultimii 30 de ani: de la DAF-urile lui Halaicu, la Mercedes-urile lui Videanu și Otokarele lui Firea
VIDEO „Fericiun crecit!” - mesajul de Crăciun al unei deputate socialiste din Republica Moldova
”Este EXTREM DE MULT!” Apelul făcut de MAI după ce 19 oameni au murit și 33 au fost grav răniți în accidente produse în ultimele 48 de ore
Un bărbat din Iași a murit după ce și-a băgat o petardă aprinsă în gură. De ce a recurs la acest gest
​Burkina Faso, Crăciun în doliu, după cel mai sângeros atac jihadist din ultimii cinci ani
Tăriceanu: Cea mai importantă decizie a ALDE a fost ieșirea de la guvernare. Ce s-a întâmplat ulterior pe mine m-a surprins foarte mult
Criza politică generată de Brexit ar putea intra într-o nouă etapă
Fostul soț al prințesei Martha Louise a Norvegiei s-a sinucis. Mesajul transmis de familia regală
Ucraina a deschis o procedură penală după ce primul tren rus a ajuns în Crimeea


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne