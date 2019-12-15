VIDEO De Bruyne Show în Arsenal vs Manchester City 0-3 / Victorie în prelungiri pentru Tottenham
Rezultatele înregistrate duminică în Premier League:
*click pe rezultat pentru a urmări golurile
Manchester United vs Everton 1-1
Au marcat: Greenwood 77 / Lindelof 36 autogol
Wolverhampton vs Tottenham 1-2
Au marcat: Traore 67 / Lucas 8, Vertonghen 90+1
Arsenal vs Manchester City 0-3
Au marcat De Bruyne 2, 40, Sterling 15
Clasament Premier League:
1. Liverpool 17 meciuri (42-14) 49 puncte
2. Leicester 17 (40-11) 39
3. Manchester City 17 (47-19) 35
4. Chelsea 17 (31-25) 29
5. Tottenham 17 (32-24) 26
6. Manchester United 17 (26-20) 25
7. Sheffield United 17 (21-16) 25
8. Wolverhampton 17 (24-21) 24
9. Arsenal 17 (24-27) 22
10. Crystal Palace 16 (14-18) 22 etc.
Citeste mai multe despre tottenham hotspurs • everton • wolverhampton wanderers • arsenal londra • manchester united • kevin de bruyne • manchester city