VIDEO Liverpool vs Watford 2-0 / Salah aduce a 16-a victorie în 17 etape pentru "cormorani"
Golurile "cormoranilor" au fost înscrise de Mohamed Salah în minutele 38 și 90. Aici poți vedea cele două reușite.
Mai au loc în etapa a 17-a din Premier League:
Burnley vs Newcastle
Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Leicester vs Norwich
Sheffield United vs Aston Villa
Southampton vs West Ham
Manchester United vs Everton
Wolverhampton vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Clasament:
1. Liverpool 17 meciuri (42-14) 49 puncte
2. Leicester 16 (39-10) 38
3. Manchester City 16 (44-19) 32
4. Chelsea 16 (31-24) 29
5. Manchester United 16 (25-19) 24
6. Wolverhampton 16 (23-19) 24
7. Tottenham 16 (30-23) 23 etc.
Citeste mai multe despre premier league • liverpool • mohamed salah • watford