Premier League

VIDEO Liverpool vs Watford 2-0 / Salah aduce a 16-a victorie în 17 etape pentru "cormorani"

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 14 decembrie 2019, 16:45 Sport | Fotbal


Mohamed Salah, imbratisat de Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah, imbratisat de Sadio Mane
Foto: Twitter - Liverpool
Liverpool continuă cursa aproape fără de greșeală spre titlul din Premier League. Formația antrenată de Jurgen Klopp s-a impus cu 2-0, pe teren propriu, împotriva celor de la Watford, și a adunat 49 de puncte (are 16 victorii și un singur egal), cu 11 mai multe decât Leicester (locul 2, un meci mai puțin disputat).

Golurile "cormoranilor" au fost înscrise de Mohamed Salah în minutele 38 și 90. Aici poți vedea cele două reușite.

Mai au loc în etapa a 17-a din Premier League:

Burnley vs Newcastle
Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Leicester vs Norwich
Sheffield United vs Aston Villa
Southampton vs West Ham
Manchester United vs Everton
Wolverhampton vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Manchester City

Clasament:

1. Liverpool 17 meciuri (42-14) 49 puncte
2. Leicester 16 (39-10) 38
3. Manchester City 16 (44-19) 32
4. Chelsea 16 (31-24) 29
5. Manchester United 16 (25-19) 24
6. Wolverhampton 16 (23-19) 24
7. Tottenham 16 (30-23) 23 etc.


