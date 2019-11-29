Español
​Europa League: Sevilla, APOEL şi Sporting, printre echipele calificate în şaisprezecimi (Rezultatele serii)

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 29 noiembrie 2019, 1:16 Sport | Fotbal


Trofeul Europa League
Trofeul Europa League
Foto: Facebook
​În urma etapei cu numărul cinci din grupele Europa League, nouă echipe și-au asigurat calificarea în şaisprezecimi: Sevilla, APOEL Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar, Braga, Gent, LASK Linz, Sporting Lisabona, Wolfsburg și Wolves.

  • Numărul echipelor calificate în şaisprezecimi a ajuns la 13: Sevilla, APOEL Nicosia, Basel, Sporting Lisabona, LASK Linz, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Wolfsburg, Braga, Wolves, Manchester United și AZ Alkmaar.

Rezultate, potrivit Agerpres:

Grupa A

F91 Dudelange - APOEL Nicosia 0-2
Au marcat: Uros Matic 12 - penalty, Georgios Merkis 43.

Cartonaşe roşii: Praxitelis Vouros (APOEL) 83, Danel Sinani (Dudelange) 90.

Sevilla - Qarabag FK 2-0
Au marcat: Bryan Gil 61, Munas Dabbur 90+2.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 Sevilla FC 5 5 0 0 14-2 15 / calificată
2 APOEL FC 5 2 1 2 9-8 7 / calificată
3 Qarabag FK 5 1 1 3 7-10 4
4 F91 Dudelange 5 1 0 4 7-17 3

Grupa B

Lugano - FC Copenhaga 0-1
A marcat: Nicolaj Thomsen 27.

Malmoe FF - Dinamo Kiev 4-3
Au marcat: Rasmus Bengtsson 2, Markus Rosenberg 48, 90+6, Erdal Rakip 57, respectiv Vitali Mikolenko 18, Viktor Ţîgankov 39, Benjamin Verbic 77.

Cartonaş roşu: Serghei Sidorciuk (Dinamo) 65.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 FC Copenhaga 5 2 3 0 5-3 9
2 Malmoe FF 5 2 2 1 7-6 8
3 Dinamo Kiev 5 1 3 1 6-6 6
4 FC Lugano 5 0 2 3 1-4 2

Grupa C

FC Krasnodar - FC Basel 1-0
A marcat: Ari 72 - penalty.
Cartonaş roşu: Ari 90+5.

Trabzonspor - Getafe 0-1
A marcat: Jaime Mata 50.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 FC Basel 5 3 1 1 10-4 10 / calificată
2 FC Krasnodar 5 3 0 2 7-8 9
3 Getafe CF 5 3 0 2 5-4 9
4 Trabzonspor AS 5 0 1 4 3-9 1

Grupa D

Rosenborg - LASK Linz 1-2
Au marcat: Bjoern Maars Johnsen 45, respectiv Thomas Goiginger 20, Dominik Frieser 54.

Sporting Lisabona - PSV Eindhoven 4-0
Au marcat: Luiz Phellype 9, Bruno Fernandes 16, 64 - penalty, Jeremy Mathieu 42.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 Sporting 5 4 0 1 11-4 12 / calificată
2 LASK 5 3 1 1 8-4 10 / calificată
3 PSV Eindhoven 5 2 1 2 8-11 7
4 Rosenborg BK 5 0 0 5 2-10 0

Grupa E

Celtic Glasgow - Rennes 3-1
Au marcat: Lewis Morgan 22, Ryan Christie 45+1, Michael Johnston 74, respectiv Adrien Hunou 89.

Lazio - CFR Cluj 1-0
A marcat: Joaquin Correa 24.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 Celtic FC 5 4 1 0 10-4 13 / calificată
2 CFR 1907 Cluj 5 3 0 2 4-4 9
3 SS Lazio 5 2 0 3 6-7 6
4 Stade Rennais FC 5 0 1 4 3-8 1

Grupa F

Arsenal Londra - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2
Au marcat: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 45+1, respectiv Daichi Kamada 55, 64.

Vitoria Guimaraes - Standard Liege 1-1
Au marcat: Andre Pereira 45+2, respectiv Maxime Lestienne 40 - penalty.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 Arsenal FC 5 3 1 1 12-5 10
2 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 3 0 2 6-7 9
3 Standard Liege 5 2 1 2 6-8 7
4 Vitoria 5 0 2 3 4-8 2

Grupa G

Feyenoord Rotterdam - Glasgow Rangers 2-2
Au marcat: Jens Toornstra 33, Luis Sinisterra 68, respectiv Alfredo Morelos 52, 65.

Young Boys Berna - FC Porto 1-2
Au marcat: Christian Fassnacht 6, respectiv Vincent Aboubakar 76, 79.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 Rangers FC 5 2 2 1 7-5 8
2 FC Porto 5 2 1 2 5-7 7
3 BSC Young Boys 5 2 1 2 7-6 7
4 Feyenoord 5 1 2 2 5-6 5

Grupa H

ŢSKA Moscova - Ludogoreţ Razgrad 1-1
Au marcat: Fedor Cealov 76, respectiv Claudiu Keşeru 66.

Ferencvaros Budapesta - RCD Espanyol Barcelona 2-2
Au marcat: David Siger 23, Michal Skvarka 90+1 - penalty, respectiv Oscar Melendo 31, Sergi Darder 90+6.

Cartonaş roşu: Eldar Civic (Ferencvaros) 90+4.

Isael (Ferencvaros) a ratat un penalty în min. 77 (a apărat Diego Lopez).

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 RCD Espanyol 5 3 2 0 12-3 11 / calificată
2 Ludogoreţ 5 2 1 2 9-9 7
3 Ferencvarosi TC 5 1 3 1 4-6 6
4 ŢSKA Moscova 5 0 2 3 2-9 2

Grupa I

FC Oleksandria - VfL Wolfsburg 0-1
A marcat: Wout Weghorst 45+1 - penalty.

AS Saint-Etienne - KAA Gent 0-0
Cartonaş roşu: Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent) 76.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 KAA Gent 5 2 3 0 9-6 9 / calificată
2 VfL Wolfsburg 5 2 2 1 8-7 8 / calificată
3 AS Saint-Étienne 5 0 4 1 6-7 4
4 FC Oleksandria 5 0 3 2 5-8 3

Grupa J

Istanbul Başakşehir - AS Roma 0-3
Au marcat: Jordan Veretout 30 - penalty, Justin Kluivert 40, Edin Dzeko 45+1.

Wolfsberger AC - Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-1
A marcat: Lars Stindl 60.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 Moenchengladbach 5 2 2 1 5-7 8
2 AS Roma 5 2 2 1 10-4 8
3 Istanbul Başakşehir 5 2 1 2 5-8 7
4 Wolfsberger AC 5 1 1 3 5-6 4

Grupa K

Beşiktaş Istanbul - Slovan Bratislava 2-1
Au marcat: Enzo Roco 75, Adem Ljajic 90+2 - penalty, respectiv Erik Daniel 35.

Sporting Braga - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-3
Au marcat: Andre Horta 6, Paulinho 65, Fransergio 79, respectiv Raul Jimenez 13, Matt Doherty 34, Adama Traore 35.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 SC Braga 5 3 2 0 11-7 11 / calificată
2 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 5 3 1 1 7-5 10 / calificată
3 Slovan Bratislava 5 1 1 3 8-9 4
4 Beşiktaş JK 5 1 0 4 6-11 3

Grupa L

FC Astana - Manchester United 2-1
Au marcat: Dmitri Şomko 55, Di'Shon Bernard (autogol) 62, respectiv Jesse Lingard 10.

AZ Alkmaar - Partizan Belgrad 2-2
Au marcat: Ferdy Druijf 87, 90+2, respectiv Takuma Asano 16, Seydouba Soumah 27.
Cartonaş roşu: Myron Boadu (AZ) 83.

Clasament:

loc echipa M V E Î GM-GP P
1 Manchester United FC 5 3 1 1 6-2 10 / calificată
2 AZ Alkmaar 5 2 3 0 15-4 9 / calificată
3 FK Partizan 5 1 2 2 6-9 5
4 FC Astana 5 1 0 4 3-15 3

Legendă: M - meciuri, V - victorii, E - egaluri, Î - înfrângeri, GM - goluri marcate, GP - goluri primite, P - puncte


