VIDEO Un copil de mingi, felicitat de Mourinho pentru "pasa decisivă" de la golul egalizator al lui Kane

Jose Mourinho makes sure the ball boy gets the respect he deserves for the assist

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho on Spurs’ ball boy:



"To do that you have to be a very good ball boy. He was reading the game, was not looking at the stands.



I wanted to invite him to to celebrate with the players.”



[@Spurs_FL]#THFC #COYS