Premier League: Liverpool, victorie pe final de meci cu Crystal Palace; Manchester City a învins-o pe Chelsea (Rezultatele zilei)

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 23 noiembrie 2019, 21:31 Sport | Fotbal


Logo Premier League
Logo Premier League
Foto: premierleague.com
Liverpool rămâne neînvinsă după 13 etape disputate în Premier League, reușind o victorie la limită pe terenul celor de la Crystal Palace, scor 2-1, golul de trei puncte fiind marcat de Firmino în minutul 85. Derbiul etapei s-a jucat Etihad Stadium, acolo unde Manchester City s-a impus în fața lui Chelsea, scor 2-1.

Rezultatele înregistrate sâmbătă în Premier League (etapa a 13-a):

Manchester City - Chelsea 2-1
Au marcat: De Bruyne 29', Mahrez 37' / Kante 21'

West Ham - Tottenham 2-3
Au marcat: Antonio 73', Ogbonna 90+6' / Son 36', Lucas 43', Kane 49'

Arsenal - Southampton 2-2
Au marcat: Lacazette 18', 90+6' / Ings 8', Ward-Prowse 71'

Bournemouth - Wolves 1-2
Au marcat: Cook 59' / Moutinho 21', Jimenez 31'

Brighton - Leicester 0-2
Au marcat: Perez 64', Vardy 82' (penalty)

Crystal Palace - Liverpool 1-2
Au marcat: Zaha 82' / Mane 49', Firmino 85'

Everton - Norwich 0-2
Au marcat: Cantwell 55', Srbeny 90+2'

Watford - Burnley 0-3
Au marcat: Wood 53', Barnes 82' (penalty), Tarkowski 88'

Se vor juca duminică:

18:30 Sheffield Utd - Manchester Utd
22:00 Aston Villa - Newcastle

Clasament:

Sursa: soccerstand.com



