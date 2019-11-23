Premier League: Liverpool, victorie pe final de meci cu Crystal Palace; Manchester City a învins-o pe Chelsea (Rezultatele zilei)

Au marcat: De Bruyne 29', Mahrez 37' / Kante 21'
West Ham - Tottenham 2-3
Au marcat: Antonio 73', Ogbonna 90+6' / Son 36', Lucas 43', Kane 49'
Arsenal - Southampton 2-2
Au marcat: Lacazette 18', 90+6' / Ings 8', Ward-Prowse 71'
Bournemouth - Wolves 1-2
Au marcat: Cook 59' / Moutinho 21', Jimenez 31'
Brighton - Leicester 0-2
Au marcat: Perez 64', Vardy 82' (penalty)
Crystal Palace - Liverpool 1-2
Au marcat: Zaha 82' / Mane 49', Firmino 85'
Everton - Norwich 0-2
Au marcat: Cantwell 55', Srbeny 90+2'
Watford - Burnley 0-3
Au marcat: Wood 53', Barnes 82' (penalty), Tarkowski 88'
18:30 Sheffield Utd - Manchester Utd
22:00 Aston Villa - Newcastle