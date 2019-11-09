Español
FOTO VIDEO O replică a Zidului Berlinului, pe Stadionul Olimpic din capitala Germaniei: "Împreună împotriva zidurilor"

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 9 noiembrie 2019, 19:22 Sport | Fotbal


Zid pe Olympiastadion
Zid pe Olympiastadion
Foto: Twitter - Hertha BSC
O replică a "Zidului Berlinului" a fost amplasată, sâmbătă, pe Olympiastadion, pe linia de la mijlocul terenului, înaintea partidei dintre Hertha şi RB Leipzig, din etapa a XI-a din Bundesliga, scrie News.ro.

"Împreună împotriva zidurilor. Împreună pentru Berlin", a fost mesajul scris pe zid, cu ocazia împlinirii a 30 de ani de la căderea Zidului Berlinului.

Cele două echipe s-au aliniat de-o parte şi de alta a zidului, apoi acesta, realizat din materiale uşoare, a fost demontat.

Hertha Berlin a fost învinsă cu 4-2 de RB Leipzig. Pentru gazde au marcat Mittelstadt 32' și Selke 90+2', iar Leipzig a punctat prin Werner 38', 90+1', Sbitzer 45+1' și Kampl 86'.

Capitala Germaniei sărbătoreşte, sâmbătă, cu fast, 30 de ani de la căderea Zidului Berlinului, ridicat din ordinul regimului comunist din Republica Democrată Germană, în 1961.






