FOTO VIDEO O replică a Zidului Berlinului, pe Stadionul Olimpic din capitala Germaniei: "Împreună împotriva zidurilor"

O replică a "Zidului Berlinului" a fost amplasată, sâmbătă, pe Olympiastadion, pe linia de la mijlocul terenului, înaintea partidei dintre Hertha şi RB Leipzig, din etapa a XI-a din Bundesliga, scrie News.ro.



"Împreună împotriva zidurilor. Împreună pentru Berlin", a fost mesajul scris pe zid, cu ocazia împlinirii a 30 de ani de la căderea Zidului Berlinului.

Cele două echipe s-au aliniat de-o parte şi de alta a zidului, apoi acesta, realizat din materiale uşoare, a fost demontat.

Hertha Berlin a fost învinsă cu 4-2 de RB Leipzig. Pentru gazde au marcat Mittelstadt 32' și Selke 90+2', iar Leipzig a punctat prin Werner 38', 90+1', Sbitzer 45+1' și Kampl 86'.

Capitala Germaniei sărbătoreşte, sâmbătă, cu fast, 30 de ani de la căderea Zidului Berlinului, ridicat din ordinul regimului comunist din Republica Democrată Germană, în 1961.



As an Italian, I’ve seen best examples of fans displays across decades.

That’s why I’m saying that possibly the Hertha Berlin fans display to celebrate 30 years of the Berlin Wall fall, it is,



yes,



it is the best fans display in the history of football pic.twitter.com/KWn5rFQdAf