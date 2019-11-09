FOTO VIDEO O replică a Zidului Berlinului, pe Stadionul Olimpic din capitala Germaniei: "Împreună împotriva zidurilor"

As an Italian, I’ve seen best examples of fans displays across decades.— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 9, 2019
That’s why I’m saying that possibly the Hertha Berlin fans display to celebrate 30 years of the Berlin Wall fall, it is,
yes,
it is the best fans display in the history of football pic.twitter.com/KWn5rFQdAf
Hertha Berlin has rebuilt the Berlin Wall, exactly 30 years to the day after East Berliners managed to bring it down. #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/M9CYTReLVg— Ciarán Fahey (@cfaheyAP) November 9, 2019
- Que el Hertha Berlín arme algo a 30 años de la caída del muro— Javier Saul (@dr_javi) November 9, 2019
- No se diga más pic.twitter.com/aa1uSy3xrR
Zusammen gegen Mauern. Zusammen für Berlin. \uD83D\uDC99 #WirSindEinBerliner #mauerfall30 #BSCRBL #hahohe pic.twitter.com/JrvgTBGs2X— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) November 9, 2019
Dem ist nichts hinzuzufügen. #WirSindEinBerliner#mauerfall30 #BSCRBL #hahohe pic.twitter.com/4HZizUH8Cv— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) November 9, 2019